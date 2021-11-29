The Psi Iota Xi chapter, Zeta Tau, recently had a social at Julie Berry’s workshop. Members decorated snowmen. Everyone had a great time that Carolanna Yager and Mary Ann Crisman planned.
CLUB NEWS
Trending Video
Kevin Green
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire chief arrested on 4 felony charges
- Local woman publishes first book
- Sending some Christmas cheer
- Charges filed after investigation of accident
- Beef & Boards Christmas show is a winner!
- Rush County News Briefs
- DCMH welcomes two new providers
- BASKETBALL: Lady Lions stop Lady Dragons
- POLICE BLOTTER
- POLICE BLOTTER
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.