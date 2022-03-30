Clarksburg’s George Morgan has always been a tremendous help for so many columns and suggested stories. I couldn’t write this column if others were not willing to share the knowledge they have of our history.
A couple of years ago George sent a photo that his dad had taken more than 50 years ago and wondered if it might be the second church that members of the Springhill Presbyterian Church had built to replace their log church in 1841 and remodeled in 1855.
We learned, however, that the second church was sold to a Methodist Church in Laurel where it had been set up just as it was while at Springhill with the same pulpit, pews and chandeliers.
There was a Stubbs School and George wondered if a Stubbs Church could have been across from the school on 400 North and 880 East. The photos taken by George’s father in 1970 was the Memorial Church, George found, and it was the one across from the school. Stubbs School #6 that Lorene Shirk published in her book in 1976 on Decatur County Schools shows names of the teachers including Margaret Ryse Beagle, Carrie Burney, Marshall Candy, J. T. Craig, Carl Fletcher, Isabel Hamilton, Liona Hite, Anna Hoenberger, Anna Lindley, Margaret Logan, Alice Markland, Alfred Martin, Belva Morgan, John Morgan, Thomas Smith, I. G. Stark, Mattie Throp, Ada Vail, and J. A. Walters. Belva Morgan was George’s grandfather Morgan’s sister, and John was his brother.
He said that the photos of the old church that sat where the graveyard is on the south side of the road before you get to Lake Santee. George, who has a real appreciation when it comes to such things, said he has two of the original pews from the church, one that has been stripped and varnished and another with many coats of paint on it.
“I also have one of the two panels that were on the old piano that was abandoned and in a wreck lying on its back in the middle of the floor. I used steel wool on it and put shellac on it when I was around 15 years old. My grandpa Morgan was the last of the trustees of the church.
But wait! That still leaves us with so many questions about the Stubbs family that was headed by the Rev. William Stubbs.
He was born in Richmond, Georgia, on March 1, 1784, and died October 19, 1858, in Decatur County, Indiana. He is buried in the Old Rossburg Church Cemetery. That’s the cemetery on the right side of the road across from the newer cemetery that is on the left. I’ve heard that there was once a church where the Old Rossburg Cemetery is. Was Stubbs the pastor there? I can’t find anything anyplace about that church or cemetery.
But where, if not at Rossburg, did the Rev. William Stubbs serve as a pastor? Why is the school named Stubbs? William married Sarah and they had eight children. I wonder if any of their children stayed around here. I found that Pastor Stubbs was born in 1784 in Georgia and died in 1858 at 74 years old.
I did find where a Sarah Stubbs married someone, but I have to assume that it was a sister, a daughter or perhaps no relative at all. The only problem with that it also states that: “By 12 Aug 1850, Sarah’s parents and siblings (Harvey, Lucinda, Levi, Maranda, William and newborn, Lodena) had moved across the Ohio River, to Washington Township, Decatur County, Indiana.” Well really!
It has been interesting even if I didn’t solve the mystery, but I sure enjoyed the hunt!
