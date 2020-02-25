GREENSBURG - I must share with you a most interesting book titled "The Coca-Cola Trail." Admittedly, my book of choice for relaxation is the mystery, although the History Book Club for March 3 at the library is titled "God's Oddling" about Jesse Stuart's father. That choice was mine and is a book I've loved since I read it so many years ago.
The book I just read about the Coca-Cola Trail was written by Larry Jorgensen and is the story of "People and Places in the History of Coca-Cola." Sure, I thought seeing as how I've been drinking Coke since my kid days it doesn't matter about the history of the product.
Maybe it doesn't matter, but it sure is interesting to read! Larry Jorgensen retired from working as a journalist and started to write books and projects assigned by the media. He's had plenty of experience with his work including daily print stories, radio news, television news, wire service reporting. He very much prefers to research the history and people about a subject.
There is a picture in the book (one of many photos) that has a horse pulling a wagon with the caption, "The world's first Coca-Cola delivery man." It was Andrew Butler making a delivery in 1896 in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Yes, it seems that the first bottling of Coca-Cola was in Vicksburg, not Atlanta as many of us have thought.
Of course, I can't share the whole 210 page book with you, but will attempt to mention some highlights because it is more than a little fascinating history. You have probably guessed that Coca-Cola is the number one selling drink in almost every country. The Middle East is one of the only regions in the world where Coca-Cola is not the number one soda drink.
Something called "Irn-Bru" was at one time the most popular drink in Scotland. Figures from a few years ago show that Coca-Cola and Diet Coke now outsell Irn-Bru. According to Wikipedia, "Iron Brew" is a Scottish carbonated soft drink, often described as "Scotland's other national drink" (after whisky.) Although Coca-Cola has had many companies try to copy the formula, their efforts have never been successful. Coke remains "the real thing." It's true that someone supposedly tried to steal the formula, but it is so well guarded that the effort wasn't successful.
We older people will remember when Coke came only in small glass bottles, but few people will remember when the bottles were closed with a stopper rather than a metal lid. And in 1915, the bottle became more like the ones we remember. In fact, I can remember that when a kid I'd ask for an RC cola (Royal Crown Cola) developed in 1905 rather than a Coke in spite of Coke tasting better because RC came in a bigger bottle. Younger people will remember that in the early 1960s Coke decided to go with the times. Unfortunately, that meant going with throw-away plastic bottles and cans.
Today, of course, some of us would like to see fewer bottles and cans as containers for any product and going back to using something other than plastic since that seems to be filling our oceans with tons of trash. It turns out, however, that forward thinkers are finding ways to make other products out of the plastic and cans.
The trail that we take with Larry Jorgensen takes us to Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, California, Arkansas, Virginia, Indiana, Texas, Missouri, and South Dakota, with additional chapters on Coca-Cola ghost signs, unique Coca Cola signs, the bottle, and the bottler.
Naturally, I was most interested in the chapter about Indiana's part in the company and learned that what was called, "the largest Coca-Cola plant in the world" was in Indianapolis. The plant produced over two million bottles of Coke per week. The plant was on Massachusetts Avenue until about 2017.
Anton "Tony" Hulman, who had purchased the Indianapolis Speedway in 1945, bought the Coke plant in 1965. A few years after Hulman died in 1977, the family sold the Coke plant to a group in California who sold it, or most of it, to another developer.
There are pictures on every page of the book, and I admit that it held my interest until the last page. I look forward to reading more from the author. If anyone wants to borrow it you will be welcome to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.