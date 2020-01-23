COLUMBUS - Matthew Carothers, ChSNC®, a Wealth Management Advisor with Northwestern Mutual – Columbus, has been authorized by The American College to use the ChSNC® certification marks in accordance with ChSNC certification requirements.
Carothers is among a small handful of individuals in the state of Indiana to receive this designation. This desgination is particularly special to Carothers because he has personal experience with special needs financial planning after his youngest daughter was born with Down Syndrome.
“We are proud of Carothers for blazing the trail in Indiana by obtaining this important designation,” said David Kiecker, Managing Partner, Northwestern Mutual – Indianapolis. “Earning this designation demonstrates his passion for helping others navigate an often complex planning process. Knowing he has been through the emotions and has gone down the path himself, helps him serve these families from an even deeper place of empathy and compassion. We are grateful to have Carothers as a part of our network as he continues to show a commitment to professional growth, even after 29 years in the business.”
The ChSNC® certification recognizes individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements, have successfully completed special needs financial planning coursework and have passed the ChSNC® Certification Examination covering the following areas: disability law, life insurance, health issues, special needs trust, the ABLE act, government benefits, social security, Medicaid complexities, special education, estate planning, retirement planning and tax deductions. ChSNC® certificants must also agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and to uphold The American College’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility and Practice Standards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.