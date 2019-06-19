COLUMBUS – Columbus Regional Health and Cummins present Traditions of Freedom, celebrating 30 years of QMIX Musical Fireworks.
The family fun begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Ivy Tech parking lot with games, face-painting for the kids, vendors and food. Easterling Entertainment will provide a free magic show at 6 p.m. to get the crowd warmed up for the spectacular, patriotic and choreographed to music fireworks display at 10 p.m.
Grab a blanket or lawn chair and get to the airport early to claim your spot. Don’t forget to bring your largest, portable radio and tune it to QMIX 107.3 for updates before and after and great music during the show.
More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the free Independence Day gift to the community, making it the largest one-day event in Bartholomew County.
Make plans to attend Columbus Regional Health, and Cummins presents QMIX Musical Fireworks July 3, brought to you in part by Faurecia.
– Information provided
