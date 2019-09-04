COLUMBUS – The Columbus Indiana Philharmonic kicks off its 33rd season Sept. 14 with “Tony DeSare: Sinatra and Beyond.”
Back by popular demand following his spectacular performance in 2017, this charming entertainer and showman evokes the legend of Frank Sinatra… and beyond!
When Tony appeared with the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic last, one review raved, “Piano man DeSare wows audience” and “judging by the response of the packed auditorium, most of the audience would have renamed the event to ‘We Love Tony DeSare.’”
From jazz clubs to Carnegie Hall, headlining with major orchestras, DeSare is providing a fresh take on old school class with his critically-acclaimed tribute to Frank Sinatra. The show includes favorites such as Come Fly with Me, It Was A Very Good Year, My Way, and much more.
ABOUT TONY DESARE
Named a Rising Star Male Vocalist in Downbeat magazine, DeSare has lived up to this distinction by winning critical and popular acclaim for his concert performances throughout North America and abroad. From jazz clubs to Carnegie Hall to Las Vegas headlining with Don Rickles and major symphony orchestras, DeSare has brought his fresh take on old school class around the globe. DeSare has three top ten Billboard jazz albums under his belt and has been featured on the CBS Early Show, NPR, A Prairie Home Companion, and the Today Show. His music has been posted by social media celebrity juggernaut, George Takei and has also collaborated with YouTube icons Postmodern Jukebox.
DeSare is an accomplished award-winning composer. He not only won first place in the USA Songwriting Contest, but has written the theme song for the motion picture, My Date With Drew, several broadcast commercials and has recently composed the full soundtracks for the Hallmark Channel's Love Always, Santa and Lifetime's Nanny Nightmare.
TICKET PURCHASING INFORMATION
Single tickets are available online at www.thecip.org, or they may be purchased by phone at 812-376- 2638, x1 or in person at 501 Washington St. 2nd floor in downtown Columbus. Season tickets are also still available priced $65 - $300. Single tickets are priced from $10 - $35 for students; from $25 to $60 for adults; and from $20 to $55 for seniors.
ABOUT COLUMBUS INDIANA PHILHARMONIC
Founded in 1987 under the auspices of Columbus Pro Musica, Inc., the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic and David Bowden have received local, state, national and international recognition, winning five ASCAP awards for Creative Programming and consistently receiving rave reviews for their performances. With a full complement of concerts and music education programs, the Philharmonic is proud to be one of the arts organizations that contribute to the rich quality of life enjoyed by residents of Columbus and SouthCentral Indiana.
The Columbus Indiana Philharmonic is a public, not-for-profit organization supported by private donations and the Columbus Area Arts Council. This project is made possible by the support of the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
