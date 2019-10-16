COLUMBUS — The Columbus Indiana Philharmonic continues its 2019-2020 season “We’re Playing for You” with “Rachmaninoff & Schuman.”
This program is set to capture audiences through beautiful melodies and contrasting styles.
The program starts with a bang, featuring “barn-burner” Mexican composer Marquez. The rhythmic tour-de-force Conga del Fuego Nuevo (Conga of New Fire) will have audiences dancing in their seats with this joyous and brilliantly energetic conga.
The concert will feature the CIP’s principal cellist SeungAh Hong, in Schumann’s passionate Concerto for Cello.
Hong, who is easily visible in her prominent position on stage, has captured the hearts of Philharmonic audiences for five years. She is highly expressive and a superb musician who plays with palpable emotion and joy. The Phil is proud to feature her in this brilliant piece.
Finally, Rachmaninoff’s exhilarating and beautiful masterpiece, Symphony No. 2, contains melody after melody that will perhaps sound familiar to even the less classically inclined attendees.
Barry Manilow was so taken by the 3rd movement’s theme that he used it in his chart-topping “Never Gonna Fall in Love Again.” The 3rd movement is just one among gorgeous melodies throughout the piece.
Tickets
Single tickets are available online at www.thecip.org, or they may be purchased by phone at 812-376-2638 x1. Single tickets are priced from $10 to $35 for students; from $25 to $60 for adults; and from $20 to $55 for seniors.
