Winter sure came on with a vengeance, but the forecasters say it is going to warm up again. I’ve had enough and am ready for spring. I guess you might call me a fair weather friend. I’m glad the snow didn’t make it here. I don’t have to have a white Christmas to have a merry one.
I want to thank Eileen for doing this while I was incapacitated. I would also like to thank the EMS, Emergency Room, and all the nurses and doctors at the hospital for getting me back on my feet and getting rid of all the infections, etc. that were making me feel so lousy. I am slowly gaining my strength and getting things done around here. I even got a meal together and washed the dishes. I think my husband was getting dishpan hands!
I’m usually busy right now making all kinds of goodies. I still want to do some, but I’ll not do as much as I’m used to. I have gotten my sugar level down so will look for more things that aren’t as sweet as others. I will include some sweets for those of you who don’t have the problem. I may sneak a few, but i’m going to be more conscientious about what I’m eating. Maybe my waistline will cooperate too.
SOUR CREAM CANDIED PECANS
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup sour cream
2 cups pecan halves
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon salt
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar and sour cream and stir constantly until mixture starts to boil. Reduce heat to low and continue cooking, stirring constantly, until mixture is thick and bubbly, 5 to 6 minutes. (Cook until mixture reaches 240 degrees on a candy thermometer.) Remove from heat and stir in salt and vanilla. Add pecans and stir until coated. Spread mixture out evenly on baking sheet and let cool completely. Break into pieces. Enjoy!
PRALINE CRUNCH PARTY MIX
4 cups Rice Chex cereal
4 cups Corn Chex cereal
2 cups pecan halves
3/4 cup brown sugar, packed
1/2 cup light corn syrup
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter)
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon soda
Preheat oven to 250 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine cereal and pecans. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine brown sugar, corn syrup, and butter. Bring to a boil while stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and soda. Pour over cereal and stir until evenly coated. Spread mixture onto prepared pan and bake for 1 hour, tossing mixture every 20 minutes. Pour onto baking sheet to cool. Break into pieces and enjoy!
GREAT PRETZELS
1 bag pretzels (any shape)
1 package Italian dressing mix
1 cup vegetable oil
1 tablespoon garlic salt
Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Combine all ingredients. Pour onto baking pan. Bake for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Let cool and store in airtight container.
WHITE CHOCOLATE HAYSTACKS
2 packages white chocolate chips
1 5-ounce can chow mein noodles
1/2 cup salted peanuts
Sprinkles (optional)
Microwave chips in 30-second intervals until smooth. Add noodles and peanuts. Drop onto waxed paper. Sprinkle if desired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.