COLUMBUS -- The first annual Fright on the Farm is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26 and will be held at the historic Henry Breeding Farm.
The fear factor will be real at this adult Halloween-themed event presented by the Bartholomew County Historical Society.
Chairpersons Kim and Elaine DeClue and Ike and Kelsey DeClue have spent the past several months planning this inaugural event. Such chilling experiences as a choreographed performance by a trio of witches led by Alma Wiley, previously the director of Dancers Studio; an appearance by the headless horseman; mystical decorations and special effects; a devilishly-spicy Cajun dinner prepared by Chef Gethin Thomas; Halloween-themed cocktails; and desserts to die for will be featured. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on mystifying live auction items such as original artwork by a known Indiana artist, an Ernest Hemingway-themed moveable feast, a party at the Breeding Farm complete with music and food and a private-tours racing package.
Other treats include rides on a Reeves steam engine, an opportunity to cast a spell, and Howling at the Moon. Music and dancing will conclude the evening.
Proceeds will benefit existing youth programs presented by the Historical Society as well as aid the creation of new workshops and programs.
Currently, the Historical Society serves approximately 1,200 local children each year by working with girl scouts, boy scouts, homeschool groups, English as a second language groups, and special needs individuals to create classes and tours specific to each. Popular annual events include Steps through Time, Spring on the Farm and the Reeves Festival: Powering the Past.
Reservations for this over-21 event are $80 for individuals and $1,000 for premier tables of eight.
Reservations may be made online at www.bartholomewhistory.org or by calling 812-372-3541 or visiting the Bartholomew County Historical Museum, 524 Third Street, which is open to the public Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Bartholomew County Historical Society collects and preserves Bartholomew County artifacts, photographs, and documents. Through interpretive programs and displays, BCHS teaches the heritage of our region enriching both present and future generations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.