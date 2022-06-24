The past few years have brought the opportunity to enjoy monthly music jams in Carthage. In an effort to continue and improve this, the Marick Event Center and the Kids of Carthage are making a commitment to consistency.
The first and third Thursday of each month the Kids of Carthage will be hosting a Gospel Jam from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Carthage Community Center on Main Street.
The second and fourth Thursdays of each month the Marick Event Center, 300 East Street, is hosting Open Jams from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Event Center.
Musicians of any skill level and singers are welcome at both jams; however, the Gospel Jams are strictly gospel music while the Open Jams are for any music genre.
Both the Kids of Carthage and the Marick Event Center are committed to consistently having these events in the hope that they will grow to have a large following, not only from Carthage but from the surrounding communities!
The number of musicians and audience members have varied since the inception of the jams, but one constant remains: everyone who attends enjoys the night out.
If you enjoy meeting up with old friends or making new ones, listening to good music by local talented musicians, and delicious food (available for a free-will donation), Thursdays in Carthage is the place to be!
Please consider being a part of making these events a success by coming out and showing your support.
