2020 is a year that no one wants to remember, yet no one can forget. Nor should we.
Covid-19 prevented many of us from hugging our aging parents, our grandchildren and other family members, and, in many cases, resulted in the unimaginable loss of loved ones and not being able to hold their hand or tell them goodbye.
At the same time, many of us have been volunteering in our local communities for years and haven’t been able to because of the pandemic as many agencies and organizations have had to halt services when they are needed most. As the world slowly moves back towards normal, you may be ready to start safely giving back in your community, but how? Many individuals and families have been adversely impacted by the pandemic and it is important to recognize that.
Next week is National Volunteer Week; it runs from April 18 to 24, and there are several ways you can get involved bu either volunteering your time or making a financial contribution.
Several years ago, the Daily News held a Volunteer Fair. I had hoped we would be able to host it again this year. Unfortunately, it’s still not time as Covid continues to hinder events, but we can help and so can you. That is why it is increasingly important to recognize how you can help beginning with National Volunteer Week.
Our Volunteer Fair was host to several nonprofits who needed volunteers for a variety of services, and it was a great way to find out about each organization.
Depending on what you are passionate about, there are many charities that could use your help. If you are interested in helping children and families, you could reach out to DASI, Champions of Youth, or Girl or Boy Scouts. If you are interested in STEM activities, volunteer at a school. Does your heart belong to furry friends? Our area animal shelters and humane societies always need food, blankets, towels, etc.
If you are in interested in assisting at a food pantry, or with civic or senior services or activities, those are options worth looking into as they always need volunteers. You may find many resources available at our community Chambers of Commerce (Greensburg Decatur County Chamber of Commerce at http://www.greensburgchamber.com/members/ql/family-community-civic-organizations-9 or Batesville Chamber of Commerce at https://batesvillein.com/directory-category/organizations-civic-non-profit/, Rush County Chamber of Commerce may be reached at http://business.rushcounty.com/list/ql/family-community-civic-organizations-8).
Our area Community Foundations also have an assortment of funds that are well worth your financial donations. They are not only a great place to contribute, but are permanently invested to give back to the cause and our community forever.
The Daily News will be doing more for our nonprofit partners this year by starting a monthly series featuring those partners and also running an updated list of what our partners need. All you need to do is email that list to me (along with contact info) at laura.welborn@indianamediagroup.com with nonprofit needs in the subject line and we’ll run it in the paper and do our best to link you up with a partner that can help you with what you need. It doesn’t matter what it is, from paper towels to mini vans. It’s what you need to serve your community or organization, your wish list.
There are many ways to celebrate and get involved in National Volunteer Week this April and throughout the year. Because there are many options to give back, do research on something you are passionate about.
I encourage you to find your passion, because as we all found out last year (if we didn’t know it before), life is too short, live it to your fullest and live it with love.
