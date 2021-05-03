Recycling is an ever-changing industry, so it’s no surprise that our local, earth-minded citizens always have new questions regarding what is and isn’t accepted for recycling by the Southeastern Indiana Recycling District. Last month, we began this two-part series by addressing 10 of the most frequently asked questions we are asked.
Now it’s time to finish the series by answering a list of “Do you accept?” style questions:
Do you accept…
1. …Styrofoam? No, not at this time. Send to the landfill.
2. …Window glass? No. Only food and beverage glass containers are accepted.
3. …Alkaline batteries? No, alkaline batteries no longer contain mercury and should be disposed of in the trash.
4. …Other types of batteries? We can only recycle rechargeable and automotive batteries.
5. …Vinyl siding? No, we have no local outlets for vinyl siding and the landfill is your only option.
6. …Aluminum siding? Yes, place in the scrap metal container at your recycling center.
7. …Gas or charcoal grills? Yes, but only the grill itself. The propane tank must be removed. Place only the grill, without the propane tank, in the scrap metal container.
8. …Lawn mowers? Yes, but the gas tank must be removed. Place only the lawn mower, without the gas tank, in the scrap metal container.
9. …Appliances? Yes, non-refrigerant bearing items can be placed in the scrap metal container.
10. …Refrigerant bearing items? Yes, we take refrigerators, freezers, window a/c units, and dehumidifiers. There is a $15 recycling fee per item and we also collect these during annual “amnesty days” throughout the district. Visit www.seird.org for dates and locations for all of our special difficult disposal days.
11. …Metal fencing? Yes, but it must be rolled up and tied off or placed inside of a metal drum. Place in the scrap metal container.
12. …Lumber? No. Try to reuse old lumber or dispose of it at the landfill. Ask your crafty friends or search online for countless projects that reuse old lumber.
13. …Pool chemicals? Yes, but only during HHW collection days or at the Jefferson County Recycle Center during normal business hours. Keep pool chemicals in their original containers and do not mix them.
14. …Cleaning chemicals? Yes, but only during HHW collection days or at the Jefferson County Recycle Center during normal business hours. Keep cleaning chemicals in their original containers and do not mix them.
15. …Unlabeled HHW? No, for safety reasons, unlabeled chemicals, cleaners, and related liquids are not acceptable. Keep all HHW in its original, labeled container.
16. …Mattresses? No, we cannot recycle mattresses and they must go to the landfill or transfer station.
17. …Furniture? Clean, non-upholstered, usable furniture may be taken to your nearest Reuse Store. All other furniture must go to the landfill.
Thanks for making the effort to #RecycleRight. Recycling helps conserve our earth’s limited natural resources, keeps our towns and countrysides looking beautiful, and supports jobs in a circular economy. Please visit our website at www.SEIRD.org to view your county’s brochure for all of the recyclables we accept, along with our addresses and hours of operation.
We hope to see you at one of our recycling facilities soon!
The Southeastern Indiana Recycling District is “your partner in protecting the earth.” SEIRD services seven Indiana counties including: Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Scott, and Switzerland.
Visit www.SEIRD.org for more information.
