RUSHVILLE - If you're looking for something to do in the coming weeks, Rushville has several public events to offer.
Saturday, June 11, Riverside Park Amphitheater on the city's south side is hosting a Pearl Jam tribute band at 8 p.m.
The opening act features Rush County's own Craig Moore along with his musical partner Tom Baumgardner at 7 p.m.
Admission is free and there's plenty of free parking in the area as well as a free shuttle to and from the concert site.
Vendors provide a selection of things to eat and drink, and beer and wine is available for adults with a valid I.D.; however, bringing adult beverages to the show is prohibited.
You can bring a blanket or lawn chair. Bug spray is also a good idea.
Saturday, June 18, Riverside Park will host Departure, a Journey tribute band, with Rush County's own Zach Comer opening.
This show will feature the same start times and amenities as the previously mentioned summer concert.
Also, the evening of Saturday, June 18, the track at the Rush County Fairgrounds will host the always popular TQ Midget races starting at 6 p.m.
The annual Rush County Fair is scheduled for June 25 to 30 at the Rush County Fairgrounds on the city's north side.
Advance sale of wristbands that allow for unlimited midway rides is now underway at Rushville banks. The cost is $20 in advance; starting June 27 wristbands will be available only at the fairgrounds at a cost of $25 each.
The fair will also feature a wide range of 4-H and Open Class projects in the Root Building, livestock shows in the livestock pavilion, and assorted businesses and vendors set up in the Rush Shelby Energy Building.
July 1 and 2 the TQ Midgets return to the fairgrounds track.
July 4 is always a big day in Rushville.
A large and well attended car show will be featured in North Veterans Memorial Park starting at 8 a.m.
An Independence Day parade steps off at 11 a.m., making its way from downtown to near the fairgrounds.
That evening there will be more TQ Midget racing, and at dusk an aerial fireworks display takes place from the field adjacent to N. Sexton Street near Benjamin Rush Middle School.
Saturday, July 9, Dirty Deeds, an AC/DC tribute band, will be featured in a free concert at Riverside Park. The talented Sean Lamb and Janet Miller Band will open.
Saturday, July 16, Riverside Park will host Libations by the Levee featuring craft brewers from throughout the state of Indiana, music, and assorted vendors.
Rounding out the month of July, don't miss Simply Elton, an Elton John tribute band, on Saturday, July 23. Southeastern Indiana favorite Rusty Bladen will open the show.
Check Facebook and watch the Daily News for additional details about these events.
