GREENSBURG - Dan Pratt is the new Campus Pastor at Community Church of Greensburg on Vandalia Road.
Dan and his wife, Pam, have three grown children and come to Greensburg by way of Canton, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, where he served in a large, multi-campus church for nine years as their Next Generations Pastor.
Prior to that, Dan served for five years in Statesboro, Georgia, and eight years in Elizabethton, Tennessee.
Dan's education comes by way of Liberty University and North Park Theological Seminary.
"Although it is a major culture shift, the thing that drew me to Community Church was that they are trying to be intentional about living up to their name. I believe that the primary role of the church is not to do church as usual, but just as our name says, put the needs of the community before the church," Pratt said.
Pastor Pratt stated that in his first few months here, Community Church wrote a check for over $13,000 to Bread of Life food pantry for a new roof.
"In all my years of ministry, I've heard a lot of churches say they want to reach their community, but it's rare to see one back it up with their checkbook," he said.
When asked what he hopes to accomplish in his years here Pratt said, "Big picture? Love God and love people. It's really not any more complicated than that. More specifically, I have a passion for people who are curious about faith but don't like the church much. I was not raised in church and understand how hard churches can, usually unintentionally, make it to walk in their doors. Our mission is to create a community where all people can connect to God's story. Most rural communities have a lot of churches for church people and that's great, we're more focused on the unchurched."
Pratt described their style of ministry as "conservative in theology but progressive in method."
Community Church has two campuses. Their services are at 9 a.m. in Greensburg and 11 a.m. in Batesville. Dan's wife, Pam, is the new English Learner's teacher at Greensburg Community Schools.
