RUSHVILLE – Corteva Agriscience is an agricultural chemical and seed company located just west of Rushville at 3258 W. U.S. Hwy. 52.
DowDupont is the parent company for Corteva Agriscience. In 2019, Corteva was spun off as an independent company. According to Wikipedia, Corteva is derived from a combination of words meaning “heart” and “nature.”
“We are truly driven to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come,” Corteva Rushville plant Administrative Supervisor Tina Paris said.
When asked what the future holds in store for the local facility Paris answered with one word: growth.
“The Rushville seed production facility is the top packaging plant in the network, and Corteva continues to invest in the plant’s infrastructure and employees,” she added.
The Rushville facility currently has 51 employees.
Corteva is headquartered in Indianapolis, at 9330 Zionsville Road, and has 47 office locations.
The Rushville plant may be contacted at 765-932-3911.
