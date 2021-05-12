It’s May and our hummingbirds have come back again. When I saw them, I was quick to get the feeder out. We have also seen several new birds in our yard this spring. When I see one I have to get my bird book out to see what it is. Sometimes it is hard to tell even then. We have several bird feeders, but one is just outside the kitchen window so it is interesting to watch them.
Let’s get back to some more open class fair categories. First, just a reminder that the open class exhibits are open to all Decatur County residents. I have always enjoyed exhibiting at the fair just for the fun of it; whether I win or not isn’t important. I guess that comes from my 4-H days. Also remember the booklets are available at the Extension office and if you would like to help, just call them for more info.
Crafts – only one entry per class, per person
Class 1 – Door Decor
Class 2 – Holiday Decorations (excluding Christmas)
Class 3 – Christmas
A – Ornaments
B – other
Crocheting
Class 1 – afghans
Class 2 – doilies
Class 3 – Wearable items ( children and adult)
class 4 – other crocheted items
Knitting
Class 1 – Knitted accessories (hats, mettens, etc.)
Class 2 – afghans
Class 3 – other knitted items
Needlework
Class 1 – hand-embroidered items
Class 2 – counted cross stitch
Sewing
Class 1 – wearable items (children and adult)
Class 2 – other sewn items
more classes next time
Recipes
As summer comes and family get-togethers are more often, here are a few recipes to try.
Refreshing Raspberry Tea
6 c. water
1 3/4 c. sugar
8 tea bags
3/4 c. frozen apple-raspberry juice concentrate
8 c. cold water
ice cubes
In a saucepan bring 6 cups water and sugar to a boil; remove from heat. Add tea bags; steep covered, 3 -5 minutes according to taste. Discard tea bags. Add juice concentrate; stir in cold water. Serve over ice with added fresh raspberries. Makes 16 servings.
Salami Roll-Ups
1 8 oz. carton of whipped cream cheese
1/4 lb. hard salami , finely chopped
2 T. pickle relish
4 flour tortillas ( 10 in.) at room temperature
Combine cream cheese, relish and salami. Spread over tortillas. Roll up tightly; wrap in plastic. Refrigerate 15 minutes. Unwrap and cut each tortilla into 1-inch slices. Makes 3 1/2 dozen.
Hamburger Baked Beans
1 1/2 lb. ground beef
2 cans of (15 3/4 oz.) cans of pork and beans
1 c. ketchup
1/2 c. water
1 envelope onion soup mix
2 T. brown sugar
2 T. ground mustard
2 T. molasses
2 tsp. vinegar
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. ground cloves
In a dutch oven, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink. Drain and stir in remaining ingredients; heat through. Put in a 2 qt. baking dish. Cover and bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes, uncover and bake until bubbly another 15 to 20 minutes. Makes 12 servings.
Nutty Banana Shakes
1 c. milk
3 c. vanilla ice cream
4 medium ripe bananas, cut into chunks
1/2 c. chopped walnuts
4 miniature Butterfinger candy bars
Place all ingredients in a blender; cover and process until blended. Pour into chilled glasses. Serve immediately. Makes 5 servings.
Strawberry Mango Sorbet
3/4 c. sugar
1 1/2 c. water
1 1/2 c. chopped peeled mangoes
1 1/2 c. fresh strawberries, halved
1/4 c. lime juice
Stir the sugar and water together and bring to a boil. Cook and stir until sugar is dissolved; set aside to cool. Place the mangoes and strawberries in a food processor; add the sugar syrup and lime juice. Cover and process until pureed. Put in a 13 by 9 by 2 inch dish. Freeze 45 minutes or until the edges begin to firm. Stir and return to freezer. Freeze 2 hours longer or until firm. Just before serving return to food processor; cover and process 2 – 3 minutes or until smooth. Makes 1 quart.
