GREENSBURG - It seems as if summer is already here. The farmers are busy and the locust trees are blooming, which is a sign that it is time to plant corn. All my flowers are doing well, but now it is time to start watering if it doesn't rain. Well, I guess we can't have everything.

It is getting time to start thinking about exhibits for the fair, which is in July. I will give you a few of the classes so you can get started on finding your antiques and other craft items ready to exhibit. The booklets are available at the Extension Office and at several local businesses. They have all the details.

The antique class items must be 50 years old, not shown before, and you must be the owner of the antique. Also, each exhibit must have a 3 by 5 card with description and history of the item.

Class 1 - an old book A. family B. other

Class 2 - vintage hats

Class 3 - Tin-type photos

Class 4 - crocks ( no taller than 20 inches)

Class 5 - A unique antique

Class 6 - Collection of antique items

CRAFTS -only one entry per class, per person

Class 1- Door Decor

Class 2 - Holiday decorations (excluding Christmas)

Class 3 - Christmas A. ornaments B. other

Other Crafts

Class 1 - Garden Grones A. holiday grones B. other grones

Class 2 - Ceramics

Class 3 - Craft fanatics - items you made with items purchased at craft stores, dollar or discount stores.

Class 4 - jig-saw puzzles (bring puzzle - no photos

Class 5 - other items.

Will have more fair items as time goes. You can now get started on your exhibits!

Recipes

Fruited Pasta Salad

1 1/2 c. spiral pasta, uncooked

8 - oz. can unsweetened pineapple chunks

8-oz. carton nonfat peach yogurt

2 T. sour cream

1 1/2 c. cubed cantaloupe

1 c. halved grapes

1 1/2 c. sliced fresh strawberries

Cook pasta according to directions. Rinse in cold water and drain. Cool completely. Drain pineapple, reserving 2 T. juice. Set aside. In a bowl, combine yogurt, sour cream and reserved juice. Cover and refrigerate. In a large bowl, combine pasta, pineapple, cantaloupe and grapes. Just before serving, stir in strawberries and drizzle with yogurt mixture. Serves 12.

Dutch Boy Lettuce

4 slices bacon

1 egg, slightly beaten

1/3 c. sour cream

1/4 c. vinegar 2 T. sugar

dash of salt

3 c. torn lettuce

6 c. torn spinach

4 green onions, sliced

tomatoes, sliced

Cook bacon until crisp, reserve 3 T. of grease. Stir egg, sour cream, vinegar, sugar and salt into bacon grease and cook until thickened. Pour over greens and vegetables. Serve immediately. Crumble bacon on top.

Linda's Taco Soup

1 lb. ground beef, browned with onion and drained

15 oz. chili beans

1 pint corn

1 c. cooked rice

1 pkg. taco seasoning

1/3 c. sugar

1 qt. tomato juice

Mix all ingredients together. Simmer 30 minutes to blend flavors. Serve with taco chips, sour cream and grated cheese Serves 6.

Pea and Peanut Salad

2 lbs. frozen peas

1 c. celery, sliced

1/4 c. onion, chopped

1/2 lb. salted spanish peanuts

1/2 c. mayonnaise

1 c. sour cream

Bring peas to a boil and then put in ice cold water. Drain. Mix all ingredients just before serving.

Payday Cake

1 yellow cake mix

1/3 c. margarine

1 egg

3 c. mini marshmallows

2//3 c. corn syrup

1/4 c. margarine

2 t. vanilla

12 oz. pkg peanut butter chips

2 c. rice krispies

2 c. salted peanuts

Mix first 3 ingredients together and bake in a 9 by 13 pan at 350 degrees for 12 to 18 minutes or until light brown. While hot, put marshmallows on top. Melt corn syrup, margarine, vanilla and peanut butter chips and stir until smooth. Remove from heat and add rice krispies and salted peanuts. Pour over marshmallow topped cake.

Eileen Fisse: news@greensburgdailynews.com.

