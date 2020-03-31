I guess I don’t have to tell you what is on my mind right now as everyone is thinking about the same thing. When will this virus ever leave us alone? It is so close to us here in this county and seems to get closer every day. Everything has been stopped in its tracks and people are wondering what to do with themselves if they don’t have jobs.
I can remember my grandma telling what she did during World War I. She got on the interurban and rode to Jeffersonville where she sewed ammunition bags for the war effort and rode home that evening. I think of myself sewing for the war effort. I have been making the masks like everyone else who has a machine and can sew. The ones I make go to Sew Crazy quilt shop in Columbus where they are taken to the Bartholomew County hospital. They are made according to CDC requirements. I sent one bunch to them and now have 40 more ready to go. I can’t see that I’ve made a dent in my fabric collection. There is still more where that came from.
I just wonder when we can get together and socialize again. The president says it won’t be until the end of April before we can start getting back together. I say it will be even later, as I doubt if we’ve seen the peak yet. I got word today that Home and Family Conference has been cancelled for this year. I will sure miss that as it was just like a big family reunion to see those we only see once a year.
I had so many different groups that were meeting in April and I know they have all been cancelled. It just won’t be the same for a long time, I am thinking. One thing I’ve been enjoying besides my sewing machine are my daffodils. They have been prettier this year than I think they have ever been. Maybe they know I’m shut up inside so they are putting on a show.
Also Mr. and Mrs. Bluebird have been working on a nest in the bluebird house out on the grape vine. I haven’t seen her much lately, so I think she may be sitting on the nest. I hope nothing comes along to disturb them.
Just as soon as I can find my hummingbird feeder I’m going to put it out for them. There are supposed to be a lot of them headed this way this summer.
It has been so hard to find things to cook during this time. How about some bar cookies?
CHOCOLATE CHERRY BARS
1 box fudge cake mix
1 21-ounce can cherry pie filling
1 teaspoon almond extract
2 eggs. beaten
FROSTING:
1 cup sugar
5 tablespoons margarine
1/3 cup milk
1 cup (6 ounces) chocolate chips
2 eggs
FROSTING:
1 cup sugar
5 tablespoons margarine
1/3 cup milk
1 cup (6 ounces) chocolate chips
In a large bowl, combine cake mix, cherries, extract and eggs. Mix by hand until well blended. Pour into a greased and floured 9 x 13-inch baking pan. Bake 20 – 30 minutes at 350 degrees until toothpick comes out clean. Cool. FROSTING: In a small saucepan, bring sugar. margarine and milk to a boil; stir constantly and boil for 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in chocolate chips until smooth. Pour over cake bars.
RAISIN BARS
1 cup raisins
1 cup water
1/2 cup butter or margarine
1 cup sugar
1 egg, slightly beaten
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon cloves
1/2 cup chopped nuts
FROSTING:
1 cup powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
Milk
Combine raisins, water and butter in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Simmer for 10 minutes. Let cool, then stir in sugar and egg. Combine flour, soda, cinnamon and cloves, then stir into raisin mixture; stir in nuts. Spread into a 9 x 13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. Bake at 325 degrees if using a glass baking dish. Frost with icing. ICING: Combine powdered sugar and vanilla with enough milk to make spreading consistency. Cool and cut. Makes 20 bars.
RASPBERRY CREAM CHEESE BARS
CRUST
12 ounces (24) graham crackers, crushed fine
5 tablespoons margarine,, melted
TOPPING
2 8-ounce packages cream cheese
2/3 cup sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
2 large eggs
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup seedless red or black raspberry jam, melted
White chocolate, melted (optional)
Prepare crust by mixing crumbs and margarine until moistened. Press into bottom of 9 x 13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar with electric mixer until fluffy. Beat in cornstarch, then eggs, salt, and vanilla. Gently spread mixture over crust with a rubber spatula. Drizzle with warm jam; swirl with spatula to marbleize. Bake for 25 minutes more, or until puffy. Cool in pan in refrigerator for at least 3 hours before cutting into 1 x 1 1/2-inch bars. If desired, drizzle with melted white chocolate.
NO BAKE COOKIES
2 cups sugar
1 1/2 cup margarine
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup cocoa
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup crunchy peanut butter
2 1/2 cups quick oatmeal
Mix sugar, margarine, milk and cocoa in a saucepan. Bring to a boil then boil for 3 minutes. Quickly stir in peanut butter, vanilla, and oats. Blend well and quickly spoon onto waxed paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.