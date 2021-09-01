Greensburg native Captain William Erdmann was a highly decorated officer of the United States Navy and a very experienced aviator when he was assigned to command an aircraft carrier. His ship was the USS Matanikau (CVE-101).
Matanikau was built by the Kaiser Shipyards in Vancouver, Washington. Construction began March 10, 1944. The carrier was launched May 22, 1944. USS Matanikau was commissioned June 24, 1944 with Captain Erdmann in command.
The name of the carrier comes from the Matanikau River on Guadalcanal Island in the Solomons. In late October, 1942 the Army and Marines fought a battle in defense of Henderson Air Field and then took the offensive by crossing the Matanikau River. This then led to the defeat of the enemy on Guadalcanal Island.
“CVE” is the hull classification symbol for an escort carrier. Captain Erdmann’s ship was a Casablanca-class escort carrier. An escort carrier is often called a “Jeep” carrier. Matanikau had a length of 512 feet, a beam of 65 feet and a draft of 22 feet. The ship displaced 10,400 tons with a full load.
The propulsion system was two five cylinder engines and four boilers making a total of 9,000 shaft horsepower through two shafts. The carrier’s top speed was 19 knots, or 22 miles per hour. The ship had a range of 10, 249 nautical miles. The carrier’s crew totaled 860 officers and men.
The ship’s flight deck was 477 feet long. The hanger deck was 257 feet long and was designed to carry 27 aircraft. The armament was one 5-inch dual purpose gun, 16 Bofurs 40-millimeter anti-aircraft guns in eight twin mounts, and 20 20-millimeter anti-aircraft cannons.
The most important class of aircraft carrier for the United States Navy in World War II was the Essex-class fleet carrier. USS Hornet (CV-12) is now a museum ship. It is an example of an Essex-class aircraft carrier. Construction began August 3, 1942. Hornet was launched August 30, 1943. The ship was commissioned November 29, 1943. Its length is 820 feet with a beam of 93 feet, and a draft of 34 feet with a full load. Hornet was built with 150,000 shaft horsepower through four shafts. Hornet had a top speed of 33 knots, or 38 miles per hour, and a range of 14,100 nautical miles, or 16,200 miles. The crew for Hornet in 1945 was 3,385 officers and men.
Hornet’s armament was 12 5-inch dual purpose guns, 32 40-millimeter Bofurs anti-aircraft guns, and 46 20-millimeter anti-aircraft cannons. Hornet could carry up to 103 aircraft and displaced 36,380 tons with a full load.
So, a Casablanca-class escort carrier was smaller, slower, more lightly armed, and less armored, had less range, but was quicker to build, than a large fleet carrier.
During World War II there were 151 aircraft carriers built in the United States. Of that number, 122 were escort carriers. There were 50 Casablanca-class escort carriers launched.
The purpose of escort carriers included escorting convoys, give air support to ground forces during amphibious landings, back up fleet carriers and keep them supplied with aircraft and aviators, conduct anti-submarine warfare, and ferry aircraft to distant locations.
During the commissioning ceremonies for Matanikau, the wife of Indiana Congressman Robert Grant christened the ship by breaking a bottle of champagne across the bow and saying, “Hit ’em hard and God bless you!”
Captain Erdmann spoke during the ceremony. His words conveyed confidence in himself, his crew, and his ship:
“The government has delivered to us today a new escort aircraft carrier. We are the crew that will man and fight on that ship. From today on, we must prepare the ship and ourselves to take our place in the great American Fleet, ready in all respects for any assignments we may receive. The performance of this ship in the fleet will be measured by our ability to carry out those assignments.
“You have completed your training with success in the various pre-commissioning schools and on the training carrier. By continuing to skillfully apply that training, this ship will have to be successful.
“Our ship has been named in honor of the American forces that so gallantly fought the battle on the Matanikau River during the Guadalcanal Campaign. Those men have given us a heritage that to be worthy of serving on a ship so dedicated to their brave deeds, we will have to perform our duties with distinction.
“I welcome you all aboard the USS Matanikau. With God’s help we will make her the best and one in which we will all be proud to have served.”
