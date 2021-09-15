The immortal words of John Paul Jones sum up the mission of sailors in the United States Navy: “I wish to have no connection with any ship that does not sail fast, for I intend to go in harm’s way.”
For Greensburg native Cpt. William Erdmann, the famous quote by the father of the United States Navy would also serve as a statement of ambition. A highly experienced naval aviator and the commanding officer of an escort carrier during World War II, Cpt. Erdmann’s goal would be to command the Navy’s best ships of his era, the Essex-class aircraft carriers.
Cpt. Erdmann became the commanding officer of the Essex-class aircraft carrier Leyte (CV-32) on April 1, 1949. Leyte was one of the 24 Essex-class aircraft carriers. The keel was laid February 21, 1944. The ship was launched August 23, 1945. Leyte was commissioned April 11, 1946.
Leyte is described by naval historians as being part of the Ticonderoga sub-class of “long hull” Essex-class aircraft carriers, because their hulls were longer than the earlier Essex-class carriers.
Aboard Leyte was Fighter Squadron VF-32. VF-32 was equipped with the legendary F4U “Corsair.” The F4U Corsair is the most famous carrier based fighter of World War II. In production from 1942 to 1953, more than 12,500 were manufactured. The Corsair is credited with shooting down 2,140 enemy aircraft during World War II, while 189 Corsairs were shot down by enemy Aircraft.
Featuring a nearly 2,500 horsepower, 18 cylinder engine and a huge 13 foot diameter propeller, the Corsair had distinctive inverted gull wings. Most Corsairs were armed with six .50 caliber machine guns. Some Corsairs featured four 20 millimeter cannons.
Two of the aviators of VF-32 on board Leyte who flew the F4U Corsair and who would become very famous were Ensign Jesse Leroy Brown and Lt. (Junior Grade) Thomas Hudner. Ensign Jesse Brown was the very first black aviator in the history of the United States Navy.
Brown was commissioned as Ensign in April 1949. He then joined VF-32. The photograph with this article was taken aboard Leyte April 26, 1949. Cpt. William Erdmann, on the left, administers the oath to Ensign Brown, on the right, as Lieutenant Commander E.D. Williams, commanding officer of VF-32, watches the ceremony. This photograph was published in many newspapers across the country in 1949 to record this historic event.
After more than a year of service aboard Leyte, Cpt. Erdmann was rotated to a different command and left the aircraft carrier on April14, 1950. The new commanding officer replacing him was Cpt. Thomas Sisson.
The Cpt. Erdmann-Ensign Brown photograph also appears in the book Devotion, although the caption to the photograph in the book does not identify Cpt. William Erdmann by name.
Devotion is a best selling book published in 2015 and written by Adam Makos. The book tells the poignant story of Ensign Jesse Brown and Lt. Thomas Hudner.
On December 4, 1950 Ensign Jesse Brown was flying his F4U Corsair in support of United States Marines fighting near the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. Ensign Brown’s Corsair was hit by small arms fire from enemy troops. Ensign Brown’s Corsair was damaged so badly he was forced to crash land on a snow covered mountaintop.
Ensign Brown’s wingman, Lt. Thomas Hudner, realized Ensign Brown had survived the crash because as he circled above the crash site he saw Ensign Brown had opened his aircraft’s canopy and was waving. Lt. Hudner soon realized Ensign Brown was pinned in the wreckage of his crashed Corsair.
It is in moments like these that heroes are made. Lt. Hudner then deliberately crash-landed his own F4U Corsair near the wreckage of Ensign Brown’s crashed Corsair in a desperate attempt to save his friend.
Ensign Brown was pinned in the wreckage so badly Lt. Hudner could not free his friend. Soon, a rescue helicopter arrived, but Ensign Brown could not be freed from the wreckage.
Ensign Jesse Brown ultimately died of his injuries and exposure.
Cpt. Thomas Sisson declared of Lt. Hudner’s actions, “There’s been no finer act of unselfish heroism in military history.”
Lt. Thomas Hudner received the Medal of Honor from President Harry Truman during a ceremony at the White House on April 13, 1951. It was during this ceremony that President Truman famously said of the Medal of Honor, “I would rather have this than be President.”
According to the May 2021 issue of Aviation History magazine, a movie is being filmed based on the book Devotion; the movie is due to be released in 2022.
