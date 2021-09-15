William Erdmann was very physically imposing, as this historic photograph proves. He was six feet four inches tall and weighed 230 pounds. Anyone whoever met Erdmann knew they were in the presence of a leader. With a strong square jaw and huge hands, he has been described as having an intimidating effect upon his subordinates. In this photograph, Cpt. Erdmann wears his Navy G-1 jacket, symbolic of a Navy aviator. The G-1 jacket shows years of wear by a veteran aviator. The pocket seems to show the outline of a cased pair of Ray Ban aviator sunglasses. Cpt. Erdmann also has binoculars so he can critique his aviators’ launches and landings.