In a small town on a Saturday night in the 1970s, farm kids and city kids, outgoing star athletes, and studious introverts, those from affluent families and those living on a shoe string, would all come together with one common bond. It was the great equalizer that made everyone part of a brotherhood which required nothing more that an automobile or a friend that had one. It would be immortalized in song and on the silver screen. And for those of us who were a part of it, it would leave us with memories that last to this day. It was the Great American Pastime for our generation and we called it cruisin’!
All week long, we looked forward to the weekend when we would pool our quarters for a couple of gallons of gas, wash the car, don our coolest clothes, and off we would go to the nearest drive-in. Burger King, Steak ‘N Shake, A&W, we had no preference. It was not about the food, it was about being there. So, for hours we would drive around and around seeing and being seen.
These many years later, the Baby Boomers are recapturing a page from their youth with collectibles from those drive-ins of the 1960s and ‘70s.
We all know the marketing magic of the McDonald’s food chain, but what about the others popular burger joints of Mid 20th Century America?
In my home town, the hangout of choice was the A&W.
A&W (named for its founders Roy Allen and Frank Wright) was known for its world class root beer. It came in frosted glass mugs, which you will find in three sizes. The logo has changed through the years, which will aid in establishing age.
The “baby mug,” one of the most popular of the A&W collectibles, was first produced by Indiana Glass in the 1920s. A&W had initiated a “kids drink free” policy and the mugs in use were far too heavy for small children, hence the “baby mug.” At the peek of its popularity, carhops across the country served thousand of these mini-mugs full of root beer annually.
Napkin holders, menus, pitchers, serving trays and advertising pieces are also in demand.
For those with deeper pockets, there are neon and metal signs and, if you can find one, the tabletop song selectors for a jukebox are going up in value.
Burger King, originally called Insta-Burger King when it opened in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1953, was faltering in the wake of McDonald’s success when if was purchased by James McLamore and David Edgerton. Under their direction the company, renamed Burger King, flourished and by the time they sold out to Pillsbury in 1967 there were more than 250 locations nationwide and business was booming.
1970s “Burger King Home of the Whopper-Where Kids are King “ glasses are currently selling in the $10 to $100 range, with mid-century movie character glasses going for about half of that. Indoor plastic signs as well as 10” by 10” florescent outdoor signs will set you back several hundred, and I have been following an online auction for a store clock that just closed bidding at nearly $400.
Steak ‘n Shake, founded in Normal, Illinois, in 1934, assured the quality of their food with the slogan “On sight it must be right.” The slogan originally referred to founder Gus Belt’s habit of wheeling a barrel of T-bone, sirloin and round steak into the center of his restaurant and grinding them into hamburger in front of his customers.
Collectibles from this chain include common water glasses, soda pop glasses and coffee mugs, which can be had for a few dollars. Mid-range collectibles like the heavy glass, embossed milkshake glasses from the 1960s and ‘70s range from $10 to $15, and higher end items include Steak ‘n’ Shake clocks at $60 to $90, wicker picnic baskets (given as employee incentive gifts) will run you around $50, and managers gifts including cookie jars, sugar bowls and salt and pepper shakers may set you back $100 plus.
The last few outdoor shows and markets of the season are upon us, so get out there and grab a piece of nostalgia before the snow flies!
