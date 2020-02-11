GREENSBURG - The next meeting of the Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) is at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the home of Betsy Moll in Greensburg, depending on the weather.

DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution.

For more information about becoming a DAR member, contact Regent Janet Bedel at 812-663-4563 or Registrar Julie Pyland at 1-812-521-2017.

Those interested about becoming a member are welcome to attend, too.

- Information provided

Tags

Recommended for you