GREENSBURG - The next meeting of the Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) is at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the home of Betsy Moll in Greensburg, depending on the weather.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution.
For more information about becoming a DAR member, contact Regent Janet Bedel at 812-663-4563 or Registrar Julie Pyland at 1-812-521-2017.
Those interested about becoming a member are welcome to attend, too.
