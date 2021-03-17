D.A.R. photo

Regent Janet L. Bedel presented this certificate to Julie Pyland.

 Photo provided

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Committee and the Lone Tree Chapter recently honored Julie Pyland for her commitment to historic preservation in Decatur County. Julie has spent many hours over the last year photographing and documenting in the cemeteries with an emphasis on the veterans in our county.

- Information provided

