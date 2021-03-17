The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Historic Preservation Committee and the Lone Tree Chapter recently honored Julie Pyland for her commitment to historic preservation in Decatur County. Julie has spent many hours over the last year photographing and documenting in the cemeteries with an emphasis on the veterans in our county.
D.A.R. NEWS
