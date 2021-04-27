BATESVILLE - The Daily News is pleased to announce Kassie Ritman has joined the news team on a part-time basis and will be writing feature stories about Batesville-area businesses, individuals and history as well as news stories from the Ripley and Franklin County areas.
Kassie is a homegrown Hoosier and writer who happens to love history.
She authors a how-to blog and hosts workshops for folks interested in recording life events and personal histories of family.
She is a former feature writer for The Reporter (Lebanon, Indiana) and The Zionsville Times Sentinel newspapers, a columnist for the International Society of Family History Writers and Editors, a reviewer for Tuscany Press, and holds membership in The Catholic Writer’s Guild, the Indiana Genealogist’s Society and Indiana Writer’s Center.
Her work has appeared in True Words Journal, Story Circle Network, Flying Island Literary Journal, and at Ancestry.com's blog.
She was honored to author two books in 2016 for the Indiana Statehood Bicentennial: "Boone County, Images of America" and "The State of Boone." Most recently she authored "Meridian Street, Images of America" and "Meridian Whispers," both about the Meridian Street Historic District in Indianapolis.
Follow her on Instagram @KassieWrites or Facebook at Kassie Ritman Writes, and watch for her byline in upcoming editions of the Daily News.
