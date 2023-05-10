The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met on Monday, April 24, at the country home of Linda Volk with nine members and two guests, Nora and Logan Mang, present. We first enjoyed refreshments of chocolate chip torte provided by Vicki Schwering while sitting around the dining room table and viewing the various labeled family heirloom items displayed on furniture tops around the room.
In Regent Cindy Beard’s absence, newly elected future Vice Regent Vicki presided at our meeting. The meeting was opened with the Call to Order and the Opening Ritual with members responding. Nora led us in the Pledge to the America Flag. Betsy Moll led in the singing of The Star Spangled Banner. For the President’s Message, we referred to Julie Pyland’s recent newsletter.
Secretary Janet L. Bedel and Treasurer Sharon Mang gave their reports. Treasury items were approved for those going from our chapter and the Good Citizen guests to the State Conference later in May. Corresponding Secretary Diana Springmier gave her report telling of a member’s upcoming special birthday for remembrance.
A thank you letter was received from the Hindman School for the seed packets received. A congratulatory card was signed for Associate Member Sandy Wilhoit’s third place award on the National Level of the America Heritage Contest for her knitted neck scarf.
District Meeting registration forms are available for July 31 at Jeffersonville. We have two members who could be attending. Registrar Cindy Grote gave the names of three potential memberships that she is assisting. Thanks to all who brought donations for Camp Atterbury that Cindy B. will be delivering soon.
Updates were given by Cindy G. on our two young men, Kaden and Jacob, who are in the Navy. Cards were signed for the upcoming high school graduates from the three local high schools in our county that are planning to go into the military.
Information on “George Washington’s Inaugural Ceremonies” was read by Vicki for the National Defense Report. For Historic Preservation, an article by Pat Smith from the Greensburg Daily News was read titled “Mysteries Found in Old Cemeteries.” In the American Spirit Magazine, a wide variety of items can be found on the DAR Website for Museum of National Treasures, both pictures and descriptions.
Cindy G. presented the program on quilts. Many brought their own unique quilts, covers, and pillows of varying ages and fabrics. Each shared what she knew about her items brought. The seamstresses took great pride in their work. It was noted that the closer the stitches, the more valuable an item could be. What a treasure to have these heirlooms handed down through the families. Back in the day, the quilts were made to be used, and not just on beds for warmth either. Thanks to all the ladies who shared these precious items.
Our next meeting is 1 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Decatur County Extension Office with Betsy doing the program and refreshments by Marilyn Hadler.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. If anyone would like more information about becoming a member, you can email: darlonetreechapter@gmail.com.
