The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met at 1 p.m. on a windy and rainy day, with eventually a tornado warning, Monday, February 27, at The Branch Gathering Place and Coffee House on the Greensburg Square. Eleven members were in attendance with three grandchildren of Sharon Mang: Emmy Scanlon and Nora and Logan Mang. We all enjoyed refreshments that we purchased there as we came. We had a private room for our meeting.
Samantha Baldwin, general manager of The Branch, told us that they have been open for one-and-a-half-years. People had been wanting a coffee shop and for a place to gather for a cup of coffee and other delicious treats with others or even by yourself. She told us of future plans including the renovation that is happening in the back area of the building now. This is a wonderful place to meet for our chapter.
Regent Cindy Beard opened the meeting with the DAR Call to Order and the Opening Ritual with Chaplain Vicki Schwering and members responding. Nora led us in the Pledge to the American flag, and Cindy Grote led us in the singing of The Star Spangled Banner.
A memorial service was led by Chaplain Vicki for Frances Metz, who passed recently. Cindy B. read her obituary, and Cindy G. led us in the singing of How Great Thou Art.
Secretary Janet L. Bedel and Treasurer Sharon gave their reports and they were approved. We voted to make a donation to The Branch.
Corresponding Secretary Diana Springmier has sent birthday and get well cards to members.
Diana was remembered by several who sent birthday cards to her for her December birthday. Two certificates were presented to Registrar Cindy G. for training courses she has completed.
An invitation was received for a Patriot Grave marking on April 29 at New Albany. For National Defense, Cindy B. told about Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense” that was first published in July 1776. She also told about the DOC (Daughters Online Community) that is a private online platform for members and committees to share ideas instead of using Facebook.
For an American Indian Moment, Linda Volk told about an initiative of George Washington that was approved for pay to soldiers or man reenlisting for the war to receive a certain pay. Cindy G. shared books for members to read from the DAR literary list. Our chapter received a Blue Ribbon for the Master Report completed by Cindy B. in January. Vicki has entered three pictures in the 2024 Calendar Photo contest.
Cindy G. will let us know of any needs of Kaden and Jacob who are in the Navy, plus their current address for cards, etc. In April, donations can be brought for Camp Atterbury. Cindy B. will email the requested list of items to the members. At the March meeting, each member can write two cards for the next Honor Flight attendees thanking them for their service.
Our chapter plans to host a genealogy working that will be open to the public sometime this fall. Members volunteering to be on this committee are Linda, chairperson, Barbara Reiger, Cindy G., Julie Pyland, and Sharon. Our officer nomination committee will be Vicki and Marilyn Hadler, with elections in March.
Our next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Greensburg Adult Center. We will be honoring our three Good Citizen Candidates from Greensburg, North Decatur, and South Decatur. Please note the change of time for this meeting.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a Patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. If anyone would like more information about membership, please contact Regent Cindy Beard or Registrar Cindy Grote at darlonetreechapter@gmail.com.
