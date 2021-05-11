GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Community Foundation manages several endowed funds that benefit the Decatur County community.
Dr. Irwin “Doc” and Dorothy “Dot” Lanning had a long, influential history in Decatur County. And thanks to two funds they established with the Decatur County Community Foundation while they were alive, their impact in Decatur County will continue forever.
The Dr. Irwin and Dorothy Lanning Family Memorial Fund, and the Dr. Irwin and Dorothy Lanning Family Memorial Scholarship were established by a couple who were huge supporters of Decatur County and who wanted to continue making a difference in the community even after they were gone.
Doc was born on a small farm outside of Brookville, Indiana. He attended a one room country schoolhouse and graduated from Brookville High School in 1941. In 1942 he joined the Navy where he spent three and a half years flying as an aviation radio man, radar operator, and gunner on a dive bomber. He served two tours of duty in the South Pacific: one land-based and the other aboard the air craft carrier, the U.S.S. Hornet.
Following his discharge in 1946, he married Kingston native Dorothy Curran, whom he had met on a blind date. After their marriage, Doc enrolled at Miami University Oxford, later graduating from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1953. By that time, the couple had three children.
After veterinary school, the couple returned to Dot’s roots with three children in tow. The family opened up a veterinary practice in Clarksburg where they worked tirelessly. Later, the practice moved closer to town and became the Greensburg Veterinary Clinic. After many dedicated years of service, Doc retired December 31, 1990.
During their years in Decatur County, the Lannings were devoted neighbors and well-respected citizens. They were active members of Springhill Presbyterian Church where both volunteered. Doc served on the Decatur County Board of Health, the Greensburg Community School Board, the Indiana Board of Animal Health, and for the board of a local bank. He was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash by former Governor Robert Orr. Dot was a steadfast volunteer for the hospital, was active in the local arts groups, and three-times was dubbed by local high school students as their “ideal lady.”
As a hard-working couple residing in Decatur County, the Lannings made an obvious impact while they were alive. Now, despite being gone for years, the couple continues to make an impact through the two funds that they established at the Community Foundation. The Dr. Irwin and Dorothy Lanning and Family Memorial Fund has put more than $12,000 back into the community for local projects. Additionally, since 2016 the Dr. Irwin and Dorothy Lanning Family Memorial Scholarship Fund has given significant help to graduating students pursuing college educations.
Although the Lannings did not live long enough to see their family’s first scholarship presented in 2016, their story continues on through the students who will continue to benefit from their scholarship and through the future community projects their family fund will support.
