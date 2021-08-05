GREENSBURG - Decatur County Memorial Hospital recently welcomed three new practitioners to its health care family: Lindsay M. Jobe, FNP, Mieasha Hicks Barksdale, M.D., and Brian L. Israel, M.D.
Lindsay M. Jobe, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner who provides expertise in chronic, long-term conditions and complex patient symptoms. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Marian University and attained her master’s degree in nursing from Ball State University. Dr. Jobe has extensive experience in patient education and is credentialed in Advanced Hospice and Palliative Care.
Mieasha Hicks Barksdale, M.D. is a board-certified Foot and Ankle Surgeon, treating both pediatric and adult patients. She holds a Podiatric Medical Degree from The Ohio college of Podiatric Medicine. She has extensive training and experience in diabetic charcot reconstruction and limb salvage, adult/pediatric flatfoot correction and sports medicine and also specializes in rearfoot, reconstruction and ankle surgery. Dr. Barksdale will be working alongside Kristen Kindred, M.D., in the first floor Outpatient Clinic.
Brian L. Israel, MD is a board-certified OB/GYN. The native of Decatur County is a graduate of IU School of Medicine and specializes in the health of the female reproductive system as well as normal and high-risk pregnancies. He also focuses on infertility, pelvic relaxation treatment, incontinence and menopausal treatment. Dr. Israel will be working alongside Wayne Perry, M.D., at Women’s Care.
