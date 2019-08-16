DCMH expands wound care services

GREENSURG — Decatur County Memorial Hospital is expanding its Wound Care Services by welcoming Dr. V. Chowdry Pinnamaneni to their growing wound care specialist team. Dr. Chowdry, a regional expert in wound care and hyperbaric medicine, will be offering clinical services to patients in Decatur County and surrounding communities.
After attaining his Doctor of Medicine from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1997, Dr. Chowdry began his career as a family practice resident at St. Francis Hospital, Poughkeepsie, NY, and then Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, NY. In 2002 he moved to Indiana to serve at the Howard Regional Hospital in Kokomo as part of their family medicine and wound care team. In 2009 he began his work with the St. Vincent Health system at St. Vincent Kokomo, St. Vincent Evansville, and St. Vincent Indianapolis serving as their Wound Care Specialist and Director for a number of years. He currently maintains practice privileges at wound care centers with Daviess Community Hospital Wound Care Center and Hendricks Regional Wound Center.
Dr. Chowdry is well known for leading best practice in wound management, including specialization in hyperbaric healing. He is Board Certified in Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine, a unique credential held by only three providers in Indiana, and also maintains specialized Board Certification in Wound Medicine Surgery, a certification held by only four providers in Indiana. His dedication to continuous education and certification shows his desire to provide the best care possible to each and every patient.
Dr. Chowdry joins the Decatur County Memorial Hospital’s elite Wound Care team which includes Dr. Brian Albers, Dr. Jennifer Fletcher, Dr. Duncan Hamilton, and Dr. Amy Jelinek, as medical director. These five providers are responsible for wound care management, including pressure injuries, diabetic-related wounds, non-healing or slow-healing wounds, infections, and chronic wound management. Their outpatient, hospital-based clinic works in conjunction with patients’ primary medical providers to provide care to the needs of the community without them having to travel outside of the county for this specific type of care. Their team, including wound certified nurses, provide state-of-the-art treatments, from specialized wound care gels and skin substitutes, mechanical and chemical debridement, wound vacuums, individualized dressings, and hyperbaric treatment, to name a few.
“We are thrilled and honored to have Dr. Chowdry join our wound care team,” said Cathy Wichman, Chief Nursing Officer at Decatur County Memorial Hospital. “We believe he will be a huge asset to our team, our staff, our patients, and our community.”
Founded in 1922, Decatur County Memorial Hospital was built as a memorial to those Decatur County residents who fought and died for our country in World War I. DCMH now advances the health and wellness of our community by providing high-value patient-centered care, leadership and education. Although DCMH is located in a small town, the care and spirit the hospital brings equals that of a major-city hospital. Visit www.dcmh.net for more information or call 812-663-4331 to learn about our services.
– Information provided by DCMH
