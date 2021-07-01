GREENSBURG — Decatur County Memorial Hospital hosted its annual Healthy Fair in a drive-thru format for the second year in a row. The event occurred from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26 at Greensburg Elementary School.
The event was a drive-thru for the first time in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the drive-thru nature continued this year to ensure the safety of all participants.
The Healthy Fair has been invaluable to many Decatur County residents, especially those who have little or no insurance, so it was important to organizers at the hospital to continue the event.
The drive-thru event mirrored its appearance last year, with upgrades to make the event go smoother than ever.
DCMH Marketing and Communications Manager Amy Shearer said, “It takes about six months of planning and 50 volunteers to organize an event of this size each year. We are always looking for ways to improve the process or offer other services to our community members.”
Through the support of the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County, staff at the Healthy Fair were able to give free Lipid Panels and A1C screenings this year.
Once the participants received their free screenings, they were given a goodie bag of information from sponsors and past vendors as well as a voucher for a free lunch at Jimmy John’s, provided by lunch sponsors.
This year’s drive-thru event saw an increase of 120 participants from last year. A total of 439 individuals participated in the event and 382 individuals received free labs.
Organizers noted the Healthy Fair could not have been possible without the Hospital Foundation and major sponsors Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, Noles Family Dental, Napoleon State Bank, Ellis Events, Lohrum Electrical, Centra Credit Union, and Franciscan Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.