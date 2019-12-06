GREENSBURG – Decatur County Memorial Hospital is dedicated to delivering quality healthcare to the community. Brad Green, Coordinator of Regulatory Compliance & Performance Improvement, is an integral part of the hospital staff that continuously works toward meeting that goal. He has been involved with the DNV GL Healthcare Advisory Board since its inception three years ago. The board consists of DNV GL Healthcare hospitals across the nation.
Brad has been working to create a national network of DNV accredited Critical Access hospitals. This past November at the DNV GL Healthcare Symposium in Cincinnati, his work came to fruition with the first break-out session of Critical Access hospitals. Twenty-five hospitals were represented from across the United States. Another ten joined in the session over internet connection. Brad mediated the event and generated all topics of conversation at the session.
Brad has been invited to continue as a member of the new board with an assignment to the strategic group. He will remain on the sixteen-member board until August, 2021.
Brad explained the importance of DCMH having such a large group for support and resources. DCMH is the only hospital in Indiana that is both DNV accredited and ISO 9001:2015 certified. In order to continue to improve in quality, collaboration is necessary and welcomed. Monthly conference calls are scheduled so that representatives from each hospital can learn from the others.
The designation of Critical Access Hospital was created by Congress in 1997 with the goal of improving access to healthcare in rural areas. The designation was awarded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) and Det Norske Veritas Healthcare, Inc. (DNV GL) was approved by CMS to verify that hospitals are in compliance with the CMS Conditions of Participation. DNV GL Healthcare, Inc. is the only hospital accreditation program approved by the CMS that combines the ISO 9001 Quality Management System with the Medicare Conditions of Participation. DNV Healthcare, Inc. is based in Cincinnati, Ohio and is a part of Det Norske Veritas, a global independent foundation dedicated to safeguarding life, property and the environment.
DNV GL’s approach to hospital accreditation enables integration of ISO 9001 quality disciplines with clinical processes. Those disciplines are well understood within the surrounding manufacturing community. DCMH is committed to integrating the disciplines and processes that lead to patient safety and total quality care.
About Decatur County Memorial Hospital
Founded in 1922, DCMH was built as a memorial to Decatur County residents who fought and died for our country in World War I. Located in Greensburg, Ind., Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) provides a wide range of valuable services to the community, including high-value patient-centered care, leadership and education. For more, visit dcmh.net. Information provided by DCMH
