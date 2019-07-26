DCMH looking for volunteers

GREENSBURG – Decatur County Memorial Hospital volunteers are a valuable part of the patient and guest experience. DCMH strives to deliver quality care and service to every patient, and they are inviting volunteers to join in fulfilling that commitment to the community.
One example of this commitment and passion is Rosemary Schroeder, 97, who recently retired after being a volunteer at DCMH for almost 20 years, beginning in November 1999.
Rosemary was a farmer’s wife, and after the passing of her husband she wanted to do more in her community. She had 10 children, and once they had grown she found herself needing a change.
Rosemary always came to volunteer with a smile on her face and ready to make a difference. When asked what she liked best about working at DCMH, she stated, “I liked serving the patients and the families. I have met so many people through volunteering here and enjoyed working for my community.”
Rosemary now has two daughters who have followed in their mom’s footsteps and volunteer at DCMH as well. She encourages anyone who is thinking about volunteering to take that extra step and do it.
DCMH is looking to enhance its volunteer program. A little of your time can truly change a person’s life.
Some benefits of the program include:
• Meet new people, learn new skills and make lasting friendships with others on the volunteer team.
• Receive a free meal in the Lincoln Cafe during lunch hours.
• Attend an annual appreciation luncheon presented by the Volunteer Services Coordinator and DCMH.
Some volunteer roles may include:
• Information desk receptionist.
• Surgery department receptionist.
• Gift shop staff.
• Wheelchair transport and patient/visitor escort.
• Miscellaneous tasks: Deliver flowers to patients, newspapers/mail to departments, lab runs, etc.
If you are ready to volunteer at DCMH, we invite you to contact the Volunteer Services Coordinator Vicki Rudolf at 812-663-1127 or email vicki.rudolf@dcmh.net.
DCMH would like to thank Rosemary again for the past 20 years of service to the hospital and its patients.
Anyone can make a difference to this community. Become a volunteer today!
– Information provided by DCMH
