GREENSBURG — Decatur County Memorial Hospital is a participating site in the national convalescent plasma Expanded Access Program, testing the use of donated blood as a treatment for people with severe COVID-19. Mayo Clinic serves as the lead institution for the program.
According to program’s website, “People who recover from COVID-19 do so, at least in part, because their blood contains substances called antibodies, which are capable of fighting the virus that causes the illness. Patients with COVID-19 may improve faster if they receive plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 because it may have the ability to fight the virus that causes COVID-19.”
“We are proud to partner with Mayo Clinic and the other affiliated industry, academic and government entities in this program to help patients in need across the country,” said DCMH physician Dr. Jennifer Fletcher. “We have already begun administering the plasma to critically-ill patients in the Decatur County area, and we encourage anyone who qualifies to consider donating plasma.”
Rex McKinney, President and CEO, added, “This is yet another example of how DCMH brings excellent care to our community. Dr. Fletcher, along with our extraordinary care team, strive to ensure clinical best practices are available to those we serve.”
People who have fully recovered from COVID-19 for at least two weeks are encouraged to consider donating plasma, which may help save the lives of other patients. You must also be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds and be in good health.
Individuals interested in donating plasma can do so through the American Red Cross or an accredited blood donation site. To learn more about the COVID-19 Expanded Access Program, visit www.uscovidplasma.org.
For more information about DCMH, visit www.dcmh.net.
