GREENSBURG - Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) congratulates Brandi AmRhein, Decatur County Primary Care Practice Manager; Jamie Hilton, OB Manager; Tyler Schmid, Respiratory Care Manager; Amy Shearer, Marketing & Communications Manager; and Mitch Western, Operations Analyst, for recently completing an intensive management program.
DCMH celebrates commitment to lifelong learning and hard work. Dedicated, strong leadership emphasizes the importance of quality healthcare throughout the organization and to the community.
“An essential component to providing sustainable healthcare and pursuing excellence is developing our team. We are pleased our leaders continue to develop skills and abilities to improve our contribution to the Decatur County community,” stated Amy Wickens, Executive Director of Human Resources.
The Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with the IU School of Public and Environmental Affairs, hosts two cohorts of the IHA Management Institute each year. Participants of the Management Institute study such topics as the art of successful interviewing, financial management for non-financial managers and techniques for conflict management and performance improvement.
Students can expect to hear presentations from health care management and human resources professionals. The health care-related case studies used for discussion in class can be taken back to their own health care workplace for further conversations and implementation. This 10-course program lasts approximately six months and concludes with the awarding of the Certified Health Care Manager designation.
Both emerging and experienced leaders in healthcare organizations can benefit from IHA Management Institute training. Students learn how to effectively communicate, manage a team, and work with a range of generations and work styles.
For more information about the IHA Management Institute, go to www.ihaconnect.org.
