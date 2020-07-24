GREENSBURG - Decatur County Memorial Hospital welcomes foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Kristin Kindred to its medical staff.
A native of Minnesota, Dr. Kindred received her medical degree from Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery. Dr. Kindred completed her residency with Community Health Network and a fellowship with the American Health Network Foot and Ankle Reconstructive Surgery, both in Indianapolis.
Dr. Kindred has been published in national journals and strives to treat patients using the most current technology and treatment recommendations.
When asked about treating patients at DCMH, she stated, “I strive to treat all patients as if they were my own family member. At each visit, my aim is to provide the patient with as much information and as many treatment options as possible. Once understanding is gained of the diagnosis, together we will decide what treatment options work best for the patient based on his or her lifestyle.”
Dr. Kindred offers the most comprehensive care of the foot and ankle. Using evidence-based care, she treats adult and pediatric patients with fractures, Achilles tendon pathology, bunions, plantar fasciitis, sports injuries, flatfoot, arthritis including total ankle replacement, acquired foot and ankle deformities and numerous other foot and ankle conditions.
She will begin seeing patients at Decatur County Memorial Hospital in August.
If you would like more information on Podiatry care, visit www.dcmh.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.