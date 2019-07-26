DCMH welcomes new doctor

GREENSBURG – Decatur County Memorial Hospital welcomes board certified Primary Care Physician Dr. Amanda Williams to our Family Medicine team at Tree City Medical Partners.
Dr. Williams is a native of Decatur County and attended North Decatur High School where she graduated in 2008. Dr. Williams attended Franklin College for her undergrad and majored in Chemistry and Biology. She later received her medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in May of 2016. Dr. Williams completed her Residency with Union Hospital Family Medicine in Terre Haute, where she received the Union Hospital Foundation Research Award in 2018.
Dr. Williams currently resides in St. Paul with her family. When asked what she is looking forward to the most about working at DCMH, she stated, “I am happy to be back home. I love this community and having the chance to serve them makes me excited.”
Dr. Williams is able to provide a full spectrum of primary care with interests in obstetrics, pediatrics, mental health, and addiction. She will begin seeing patients at Tree City Medical Partners on Aug. 1.
Decatur County Primary Care and Tree City Medical Partners offer comprehensive care. Whether it’s a routine pregnancy or a chronic condition, their goal is to advance your health and wellness. As a division of Decatur County Memorial Hospital, they also pride themselves on providing a seamless experience throughout the continuum of care.
If you would like more information on DCMH Family Medicine, visit www.dcmh.net.
– Information provided by DCMH
