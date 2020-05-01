GREENSBURG - Decatur County Memorial Hospital is pleased to welcome Lisa May MSN, RN as the new Program Director at our Senior Life Solutions program.
Senior Life Solutions, an intensive outpatient group therapy program, is designed to meet the unique needs of older adults typically ages 65 and older struggling with age-related depression, anxiety, difficult life transitions, a recent health diagnosis, or the loss of a loved one. As Program Director, May will be responsible for directing and coordinating the activities of program staff to ensure quality patient care, and providing community education to create awareness of the program.
May received her Master's of Science in Nursing (MSN) specializing in Leadership and Management in 2018 and has an extensive background in nursing. She accepted the Program Director position upon leaving Madison State Psychiatric Hospital where she had been employed as a Nursing Supervisor and Educator for the past six years.
“I am thrilled to provide services as well as resources to DCMH and the Decatur County community," May said. "The DCMH team has been very welcoming and I am enjoying working alongside such dedicated staff who are passionate about helping others.”
Family members, physicians, self-referrals, or other health professionals can refer individuals to the program.
For information on Decatur County Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions program, call 812-663-1139 or visit www.dcmh.net/senior-life-solutions.
ABOUT SENIOR LIFE SOLUTIONS
Founded in 2003, Senior Life Solutions is managed by Psychiatric Medical Care (PMC), a leading behavioral healthcare management company. PMC manages inpatient behavioral health units, intensive outpatient programs, and telehealth services in more than 25 states.
For more information, visit www.psychmc.com/seniorlifesolutions.
