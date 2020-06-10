GREENSBURG - It’s funny. I took a day off even though we haven’t officially been open for business since way back in March. Having time to actually think about how fast the time has gone by made me realize that we never really stopped doing what we do. The entire staff and I have continued to work, mostly from home. At times, a girl just needs to go into the office to use a printer that actually works! And, since I’m not a rocket scientist, occasionally I’m trying to find something on my laptop and realize that the original document is stored on a hard drive at the office.
A couple of us were talking earlier this week and realized that while we’ve been off we’ve been quite busy. I love working at the Foundation more than ever before because of what we’ve been able to do during this attack of the unknown. As soon as things shut down, we were able to work via technology and get Rapid Response grants out to the most essential non-profits. $25,000 went out to help with immediate needs. Over $30,000 in Disaster Relief Funds have been granted and many of those dollars went to do things we haven’t done before. During normal times, our grants are for non-profits only. During this peculiar time, we have helped many local, small businesses with rent and/or utility payments while they figured out how to do business when there is no one to do business with. As PPP loans and other money became available, our small loans helped them get through the initial shock of “what can we do to stay afloat?”.
But, while those things are outside the norm of what we usually do, we still had scholarship season upon us. With school not being held in the physical buildings where we normally make our contacts, it made for an interesting challenge trying to make contact. We reviewed and granted around $55,000 in large grants, a handful of small grants and, oh yeah, our annual audit. That has been a bear. Normally, a team comes and camps in our office and we drag out all of the prior year’s records. Now, we’re copying and scanning and trying to contact other professionals who normally help us that aren’t at their normal jobs either. Plus, this was probably not the best timing for changing over where our funds are invested, so that’s been an added challenge.
Scholarship awards letters still went out to students and our staff helped make some videos for the schools to use in their awards presentations. Scholarship dollars running through the Foundation this year total over $704,000. And, the phone is still being answered even though it is ringing on Jenny’s cell and not at the office. She may regret having it do that! Turns out people call pretty late just intending to leave us a message.
It was nice to be able to provide signs for the graduates from all three high schools. Of course, it doesn’t replace what normally comes with graduation.
Our sister agency, the United Fund, received some funding from Lilly Endowment and United Ways of Indiana and we’re working with them to help get that information out there. It is intended to provide grants of up to $10,000 to local non-profits. Information for that program can be found on our website (www.dccfound.org) or the United Fund website. Either office would be happy to help you if you have questions.
Oh, in the midst of all this, we helped fill the orders for the first and second gift card programs that were put together by Economic Development, the Chamber of Commerce, Tourism, Main Street Greensburg and the Community Foundation. Our community is phenomenal! Between the two programs, over $142,000 was put back into the community. And, what about those who stepped up to sponsor the additional $10 that every gift card received! Around $47,500 in sponsorship money was handed over by local individuals and businesses that wanted to help. You don’t find this sort of generosity anywhere else. You might ask me how would I know since I’ve never lived anywhere else. but I’ve heard it from outsiders who are amazed by our community and how it gives. Some are “outsiders” that moved here and loved what they found. Be proud of yourselves for the givers you are!
And, shameless plug here, don’t forget that if you want to help out during this crisis, we still have match money. For every dollar you give, it is matched and it all goes back out into grants to help with issues caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Or, you can put into the general grant-making fund and it will earn $2 of Lilly Endowment match for every $1 you give. You are why we are able to do so much for our community. Keep up the good work!
So, in reading back through this, I realize why I’m ready for a vacation even though we haven’t officially been open since mid-March. I would like to let you know that we will officially be open after the July 4 holiday, which is what Governor Holcomb announced early-on. Those able to work from home were asked to do so until then. In the meantime, if there is anything you need from us, I am in the phone book. Our office calls all roll to Jenny right now and we are popping into the office on a regular basis. Continue to stay safe and enjoy the little things in life! Our favorites: Ice cream, sunshine, the smell of freshly mowed grass, birds chirping and, best of all, grandbabies!
