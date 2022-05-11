DECATUR COUNTY - Marilyn Davis, EH County President, opened the meeting with the Pledge to Allegiance and the Homemaker’s Creed. We reviewed the Treasurer’s report; Diann Reisman motioned to accept the report, and Isabelle Royse seconded it. Marilyn said that we again donated 72 cans of pie filling and fruit for the Kid’s Closet fundraiser.
Fair Open Class booklets are available. Marilyn has been taking some to local businesses. Books were also taken to International Night. The fair building work schedule has been left the same as last year, so call if you want to change the time you work, or call Bonita to sign up to work at the fair.
Dues paid at this time for 65 members, and at this time all current clubs are remaining.
The Silent Auction planned for the fair has been cancelled at this time.
Kathy Bennett gave a report on International Night. Everyone felt it was very good and Brian was a wonderful speaker. The food was good and we had a good turnout with 49 in attendance.
Clinton Club will be hosting Achievement Night for 2022. They are looking into having it at the Greensburg Senior Center, possibly in October. A Christmas theme is being planned. This will be discussed more at the Clinton Club meeting.
The Madison District Retreat is September 22 with many fun things planned. We will still hold the silent auction at Retreat.
Cathy Wilkymacky, our District Representative, will be allowed to serve a second term, per the vote of the State Board. Down the road they would like to see presidents/past presidents move up to DR. They want to encourage county co-presidents so that when a president steps up to DR, the co-president can serve as the county president. The DR must store and sell the EH Logo items at events/meetings.
Regarding Purdue insurance for the county, it is $2 per member. We do not normally carry the insurance. We do audit our treasury account every year. The district treasurer is bonded.
Council meetings will now be held at 1 p.m. on the first Monday, with August 1 being our next meeting.
Alice Woodhull asked about the status of the fair. We discussed that there will be a fair committee and things are being planned as normal at this time. Marilyn, Christopher and Bonita looked over the building and made a list of what needs to be cleaned and repaired, with the quilt cases being the most important. Leak needs to be repaired and inside of building could be painted. The list was sent to Mark Koors.
Meeting was adjourned by Marilyn and the EH Club Prayer was sung.
