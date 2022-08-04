GREENSBURG – Marilyn Davis opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and the Homemaker’s Creed. She then read a piece about where we are at this time in our lives.
In attendance were Barb Bohman, Katie Spreckelson, Rita Hellmich, Judy Kessens, Alice Woodhull, Paulette Duerstock, Diann Reisman, Patsy Harmeyer, Ann Stagge, Janet Bedel, Joan Greiwe, Carolyn S. Martin, Betty Kiefer, Bonita Hellmich, Marilyn Davis and Christopher Fogle. Marilyn asked if there were any changes to the minutes from the last Council meeting. Paulette reported that we now have 67 members, as two additional club dues were paid. Rita Hellmich motioned to accept the minutes and Diann Reisman seconded the motion.
Paulette gave the treasurer’s report which was approved.
The Madison District Fall Meeting is hosted by Ripley County at the Versailles Community Hall. Cost is $15 per attendee. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 18, and the meeting starts at 10 a.m. Send checks to Paulette Duerstock by August 10.
The Madison District Retreat will be in Greensburg at St. Mary’s Church. It starts at 9:30 a.m. September 22. Cost is $20 for the day. Donuts and lunch provided.
Flyers with Achievement Night information were given to the club presidents so they can pass the info on to their clubs. Achievement Night is Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Greensburg Adult Center. Reservations are $15 a person and includes a full pork loin meal. Mail them to Deb Greiwe by October 12.
Birthdays and anniversaries announced on WTRE in July were sponsored by the Extension Homemakers. We rounded the amount to $200 and it will be given to the Decatur County Community Foundation for the Inclusion Park account.
The Decatur County Marching Band held a showpiece last Saturday night which Marilyn and Rita attended. Extension Homemakers donated $500 to the band and they were overwhelmed and appreciative
In New Business, Marilyn explained the “Scatter Kindness the IEHA Way” program for making pocket-sized hearts, attaching the printed card and giving them away to various people and areas, or leaving them in areas where they can be picked up by anyone. She had a few sample hearts to pass around. They can be made out of just about any material.
Katie Spreckelson mentioned possibly partnering with 4-Her’s and letting them help make hearts, and that may be a possibility. Bonita will make the 2-sided cards at the office which will be attached to the hearts being given away. There was a lengthy discussion about cutting out the hearts, sewing them, etc.
Marilyn announced that the special interest project for the 2023 Home and Family Conference is a fairy garden, no larger than 18” x 18” x 18” and can be square or round.
Marilyn praised Jake Bauer for all of his help with getting the Farm & Home Building ready for the fair. The Homemakers presented a small gift to Jake for his extra help. It was discussed that many people feel the Open Class building needs to be open during the afternoon hours as well as the evening. The Homemakers, however, do feel we have many projects that need to be watched because of their value, and there just are not enough ladies who are able to put in the hours due to age and health.
There was also a discussion on the judges, how they judge and what they look for, etc. Also discussed, projects getting hung up/displayed, cleaning the building, etc. This led to Marilyn asking if this is something that Extension Homemakers can keep doing in the future. This will be discussed again at the November 7 E.H. Council meeting.
The meeting was adjourned at 2:20 p.m. with the singing of the E.H. Club Prayer.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.