If you thought November was a busy month for Carthage just wait to see what we have lined up for December!
Dec. 3 - Walnut Ridge Christmas Bazaar from 2 to 7 p.m. This popular event is back! You can find cookies and candy as well as arts and crafts available for those hard to buy for friends and family. A delicious soup and pie dinner will be available all day for a free will donation!
Dec. 4 - The Future of Carthage will sponsor its annual Christmas celebration for the town. The Kids of Carthage have joined in to make the event even better by organizing a lighted parade to accompany Santa’s arrival on the fire truck!
Event Times:
- Chili Cook Off ($50 prize for winner) Bring Chili to the Community Center IN A CROCK POT) between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Judging will be from 3:30 to 4 p.m. with the winner being announced at 4 p.m.
- Chili and Hotdogs served (FREE!)
- Vendors open at 4 p.m.
- Kids Visit the library for story and Christmas Craft (two groups- 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.)
- Letter Writing to Santa at the Community Center starting at 4 p.m. All kids will receive a goody bag.
- Kids of Carthage Vehicle Christmas Light Parade. Participants need to line up at the CVFD by 5:30 p.m. The parade will follow Santa in the fire truck up Main Street to 5th street then deliver Santa to the gazebo about 6 p.m. Any decorated vehicle may be a part of the parade! Once Santa has arrived one lucky youngster will be given the honor of lighting our town tree. Santa will be available for pictures and meeting the little ones to get their updated Christmas requests.
Dec. 5 - “The Chosen” Movie and Dessert Night at the Carthage Community Church. The movie will be live streamed to the church and details for purchasing tickets will be announced soon.
Dec. 9, 16, 23, and 30 - At 4:30 p.m., the Carthage Library will be hosting Storytime for our young patrons!
Dec. 11 - Marick Event Center noon to 4 p.m. Bring the little one for pictures with Santa! Local photographer Ashley Davis will be on hand to take professional quality pictures for you that will be available on the event center Facebook page. There will also be a bazaar in the reception area of the church. Again this will be a great place to pick up gifts for everyone on your list. Vendor tables are still available for $10. If you would like to reserve one, call Mary Shannon at 317-213-1612.
Dec. 12 - Christmas Play/Community Dinner at the Carthage Community Church 5 to 8 p.m. Activities for the evening will include a children’s play, ornament decorating, cookies exchange, s’mores and hot chocolate at the fire pit, stockings for AWANA kids, and a card exchange. Even if you do not attend church here feel free to come participate. Everyone is welcome!
Dec. 24 - Walnut Ridge Christmas Eve Service 10 p.m. Come enjoy fellowship and music of the season as the birth of Christ is celebrated!
I hope to see many new faces at these events. Carthage is such a wonderful place to live and attending these community events is a great way of staying in touch with those you don’t see everyday, making new friends, and being a part of a thriving community! Happy Holidays
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.