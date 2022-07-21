Wasn’t that a wonderful rain we had last week. It sure brought new life to everything. The yards had gotten so dry and now we will have to mow again. It will help the late soybeans sprout and grow. I’m glad we didn’t have the floods like they had to the north of us. The rabbits are still helping themselves to everything in the garden. I don’t know why they don’t eat the clover that is all over the yard.
I got my canning started for the year with two canners of green beans. They will taste good when the snow flies this winter. The zucchini is coming on in full force. I will give you a recipe using it.
DEATH BY CHOCOLATE ZUCCHINI BREAD
1 1/2 cup shredded zucchini
1/2 cup oil
1 cup sugar
2 large eggs
2 tablespoons coffee, cooled
1 1/2 cups flour
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Shred zucchini and set aside. Place sugar and oil in large bowl and mix until fully combined. Add eggs and cooled coffee. Blend in the zucchini. Sift in the dry ingredients and stir gently to combine. Spray a loaf pan with non-stick spray. Add batter. Top with more chocolate chips if desired. Bake for about an hour. Test with toothpick to make sure loaf is done. Let sit 10 minutes and remove from pan to finish cooling.
REFRIGERATOR BREAD AND BUTTER PICKLES
7 pickling cucumbers
1 onion
3 tablespoons salt
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup white vinegar
1/2 cup cider vinegar
2 teaspoons celery seed
2 teaspoons mustard seed
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional
Cut cucumbers and onion into thin slices and place in a large bowl; toss with the salt. Chill in the refrigerator for one hour. Transfer the cucumbers and onions to a colander and rinse off salt. Drain excess water from the bowl and put the cucumbers and onions back in. In a small saucepan, combine sugar, vinegars, and spices and heat over medium heat until sugar has dissolved. Pour over the top of the sliced cucumbers and onions. Allow the bowl to come to room temperature before placing in the refrigerator for 24 hours.
HONEY BUTTER SKILLET CORN
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons honey
1 16-ounce package frozen corn (Or use fresh)
2 ounces cream cheese, cut into chunks
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
In a skillet over medium high heat melt butter and honey. Once melted, add corn and cook for 5 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until cooked through. Add cream cheese, salt, and pepper. Stir together and let it cook, about 3 to 5 minutes, while stirring occasionally. Serve immediately. Leftovers keep well, covered, in a container and stored in the fridge.
GARLIC CABBAGE STIR FRY
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons ginger
3 green onions
4 cups shredded cabbage or slaw mix
1 carrot shredded
1 package Ramen noodles (discard seasoning packet)
Sauce: 3 tablespoons teriyaki sauce
1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 1/2 teaspoons rice vinegar
1 teaspoon brown sugar’
1/2 teaspoon sriracha
1/2 teaspoon sesame soil
Thinly slice the onions, separating the white part from the green. Mix the sauce ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. In a small pot, boil noodles according to package directions. Reserve 1/3 cup of cooking liquid. Drain and set aside. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic, ginger and the whites of the onions. Cook until just fragrant. Add cabbage and carrots and cook until slightly tender, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add the sauce, noodles, and 2 tablespoons of the cooking water (or more if needed). Stir while cooking until the cabbage is tender. Remove from heat and garnish with green onion and sesame seed.Drizzle with additional teriyaki sauce if desired.
