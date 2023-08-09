I hope you’ll indulge me today. There was so much about Indiana in the book Hoosier Homesteads that I loved learning that I’m hoping you do too. If you’ve lived here all your life you probably know most of it, but just in case, here goes.
The seal of Indiana shows a scene of a pioneer field and was adopted in 1963 in spite of being used since 1801. The official bird of Indiana is the cardinal; it was was adopted in 1933 by the Indiana General Assembly. It’s also the bird for Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia. The state capital was Corydon from 1813 to 1825.
Indiana consists of 36,418 square miles and it is 38th largest state in the country. The population of Indiana is 6,785 million – 17th in the USA. (California has the largest population at 39.2M as of last year.) The highest elevation in Indiana is Hoosier Hills at 1,257 feet. Hoosier Hills is located 11 miles north of Richmond in northeastern Wayne County.
The state insect is Say’s Firefly. It was named by Thomas Say. It was designated the official state insect of Indiana in February 2018 due to the perseverance of Cumberland Elementary. Thomas Say was born in Pennsylvania and died in Indiana. The state tree is the tulip tree. The state firearm is the Grouseland rifle. (I didn’t know we even had a state firearm.)
The official state food is sugar cream pie. The rock is salem limestone. The slogan is “Honest to Goodness Indiana.” Our motto is “The Crossroads of America,” adopted in 1937.
Our soil is Miami. Miami soils are classified by the USDA as fine-loamy, mixed, active, mesic Oxyaquic Hapludalfs.” (I have no idea what that means, but apparently it’s a good thing.) The sport of Indiana is basketball; I bet that didn’t surprise you! We have 24 state parks and 43 historic landmarks. The first professional baseball game was held in Fort Wayne in 1871.
The state banner was adopted by the 1917 Indiana General Assembly as part of the celebration of the state’s 1916 centennial, after a competition sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution. The prize-winning design was submitted by Paul Hadley of Mooresville, Indiana, a respected Hoosier artist. The torch in the center stands for liberty and enlightenment; the rays represent their far-reaching influence. The field of the flag shall be blue with 19 stars and a flaming torch in gold or buff. Thirteen stars shall be arranged in an outer circle, representing the 13 original states; five stars shall be arranged in a half circle below the torch and inside the outer circle of stars, representing the states admitted prior to Indiana; and the 19th star, appreciably larger than the others and representing Indiana, shall be placed above the flame of the torch.
Indiana is the first state to have a chapel in its state capitol. It was built in memory of former first lady Beth Bowen. “Indiana” stands for Land of the Indians, but in reality fewer than 8,000 Native Americans actually reside in the state today.
We wouldn’t be able to pump gas into our cars if it wasn’t for Syvanus F. Bower (or Sylvanus F. Boswer) over in Fort Wayne, IN. He was the inventor of the world’s first real gasoline pump.
The very first goldfish farm actually existed in Martinsville, Indiana. It was built back in 1899.
