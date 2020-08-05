HOPE – Passion For Acting Theatre Company and WILLow LeaVes of Hope, realizing that laughter is the best medicine, decided that the show must go on. And so it is!
The delightful, heartwarming and funny comedy “Things My Mother Taught Me” by Katherine DiSavino opens Friday (Aug. 7) and plays for two weekends in the Dinner Theatre setting at WILLow LeaVes of Hope.
Starring local actors Molly Nelson, Josh Hogan, Cheryl Baker, Gregory Andis, Connie Kiviniemi-Baylor, Jason Bowser, and Stephen Planalp, who have performed on many stages throughout our city and elsewhere, this comedy is sure to boost your immune system with the best medicine: laughter!
This production is filled with humorous lines and touching moments, as mothers and fathers interact with their grown children, continuing to teach life lessons and learning some important ones from their adult children, too.
This dinner theater production of “Things My Mother Taught Me” opens at 6 p.m. Friday and plays for two weekends on Friday and Saturday nights beginning with dinner at 6 p.m. and at 1 p.m. Sundays with lunch.
Mandates by the governor and sanitizing guidelines by the health department are being followed to provide for your safety and comfort, so get out for a delicious dinner, great service, and an evening of excellent entertainment sure to make you laugh.
Tickets are available by phoning WILLow LeaVes of Hope at 812-546-0640.
