Therefore I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior, ..
— I Timothy 2:1-4
No matter how you feel about the presidential election of 2016 in the United States, one thing is certain. Many people were disappointed with the results. Of course, had the results gone the other way, there would have been serious disappointments as well. Throughout history, people become disappointed when their candidate loses.
Sometimes, the media outlets cause the disparity that exists between the parties. Controversy sells advertising. Polarity creates controversy. The media is crafty at pulling these two concepts together.
It doesn’t matter what side of the political spectrum you place yourself. Disappointment with politicians is always going to be something that you are going to face. However, if more people evaluated how they truly felt and stopped accepting whatever the media feeds them, we could start to find candidates who are more in line with our beliefs.
It’s rare to find anyone who agrees with all the views of their political party. You may believe in a lot of their ideas, but there are often issues that you don’t find agreeable. However, when you make the declaration of a political party, people automatically assume you believe in everything about them. If more people took a stand on the issues they are against within their party, we might find candidates that are more aligned with our beliefs.
Many people believe that corporations drive politicians. The potential result is that politicians don’t align with the real values of their party. They will cave into the demands of their corporate overlords, and this Crony Capitalism (as it’s known) continues to grow.
People need to become more involved in the political process. It’s normal for citizens to become complacent with politics. But, when that happens, they find they are adversely affected by the outcomes.
There’s no doubt the presidential election is important. However, people are more affected on a day-to-day basis by the politicians elected within their local municipalities and counties. They don’t spend much time getting involved in these political avenues. However, people feel the result of legislation at this level immediately.
Most people are middle-of-the-road when it comes to their views, which means it is possible to find common ground between the parties. If this weren’t true people would never switch parties, and yet they do it all the time. It’s okay to associate with a party, but you have to be critical within that party.
All of us can benefit from peaceable activity in our communities and less time on social media. Be sure to vote this November, and vote your conscience. Pray for the leadership.
