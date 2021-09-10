Don’t think you need an emergency kit? Think again, say families who needed one.
Flashlights, jugs of bottled water, a first aid kit, and ready-to-eat meal packs line the Robertson’s living room floor. The family isn’t going camping—they’re preparing for disaster by putting together a “go bag.”
Tommy and Tammy Robertson never used to worry about natural disasters in their Indianapolis, Indiana home, but after the hurricanes, tornadoes, and ice storms of 2020, they don’t want to leave anything to chance.
Preparing in advance with a disaster-ready kit has helped families nationwide through extreme and abnormal weather events, which experts warn are on the rise.
“Having a personal preparedness plan increases your chances of staying safe,” according to a training program from the Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness.
Jolted awake by a neighbor’s urgent knocking, Aaron and Jacqueline Pate were horrified to see the encroaching flames of the fast-moving Woolsey fire that had been miles away when they went to bed. It burned to within 100 feet of their Westlake Village home in 2018 as part of California’s deadliest wildfire season on record.
"Because we had go bags, we weren’t running around trying to pack things at the last minute,” said Jacqueline. “We had the time we needed to comfort our kids and get everyone safely into the car.”
The Pates credited the disaster-preparedness help they received as Jehovah’s Witnesses, both through periodic reminders at their congregation meetings and from tips for putting together go bags on the organization’s website, www.jw.org.
"Life is precious, so we encourage all to heed the Bible’s advice to take practical steps to protect ourselves from danger,” said Robert Hendriks III, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States.
Go bags also have proven useful in the opposite circumstances as “stay bags.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.