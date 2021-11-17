GREENSUBRG – The Madison District retreat is now in the history book, and I say it was another great one. We had the usual activities, plus the specials.
The Extension Educator from Ohio County gave a presentation on using one of the newer appliances, a quick cooker. I don’t remember the correct name, but she cooked a spaghetti squash and once the pressure got high enough the squash was done in seven minutes. I have never cooked one and it is my hope that we can plant some next summer. It’s a good way to get your vegetables without the extra starch you get with regular spaghetti. She also told of her struggle with a brain tumor. It was tear jerking to hear what she went through and is now healthy with two young children.
Another presentation was given by Diane Roell Paris. You might remember her as our Extension Educator several years ago. She has left Extension and now lives near Milroy on an alpaca farm. She showed some of the animals and what she does with their wool. Yes, they are sheared like sheep and the wool processed just like sheep’s wool. The wool goes through several processes before it can be used. She had several items she had made and were available for sale. She gives tours of her farm and I think it would be interesting to see it in person.
There was the usual auction with a lot of nice things to bid on plus the bingo which is always a lot of fun. There were 53 in attendance, every county but one was represented. We did a craft project using decoupage made with a single layer of napkin on a small artist palette.
It was just a fun day to get out and be with our fellow Homemakers. They are hoping to go back to Camp Higher Ground next year.
We have been given a taste of what Mother Nature has to offer. Wasn’t that snow pretty when it fell Sunday morning? It looked just like a Christmas card picture. If we are going to have snow I like that kind as the roads didn’t get slick. I’m sure you are planning your Thanksgiving meal. I have the plans made and now I have to go to the grocery store to get what I need. I don’t know how to improve on the turkey that I’ve prepared over the years. We have a new great grandson to share our day with this year. He is such a joy I wish I lived closer to him so I could spoil him.
If greenbean casserole is a part of your menu, here is a little different way to make it. Sounds like I will have to try it this year.
CREAMY AND CRUNCHY GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE
2 10 ounce cans cream of mushroom soup
1 cup buttermilk
1 packet dry ranch salad dressing mix
2 28-ounce cans French-style green beans, drained
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 pound bacon, cooked and chopped
1 6-ounce package fried onions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9x13-inch dish with cooking spray. Set aside. Combine soup, buttermilk, ranch dressing mix, drained green beans, cheddar cheese and bacon. Pour mixture into prepared dish. Top with onions. Bake for 25-30 minutess. Serve warm.
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE PUPPY CHOP
11-ounce bag freeze-dried strawberries
4 cups rice or Corn Chex cereal
1 cup white chocolate chips
½ cup powdered sugar
Place strawberries in a food processor and chop until they become a fine powder. Combine strawberry powder and powdered sugar in a bowl and mix until all one color. Pour mixture into 1-gallon freezer bag and seal. Melt white chocolate in the microwave, using 30-second intervals, stirring between each until completely melted. Do not overheat. Fold chocolate together with cereal in a large bowl until coated, but do not crush cereal. Transfer to baggie and gently toss to coat each piece of cereal. Lay out the mix on a baking sheet and refrigerate for 15 minutes to set the chocolate. Store in an airtight container.
SALTINE TOFFEE
1 sleeve saltine crackers
1 cup butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 12-ounce bag chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a 13 x 9-inch cookie sheet with aluminum foil and lightly spray with cooking spray. Line the cookie sheet with saltines in a single layer.
In a medium saucepan combine the brown sugar and butter. Bring to a boil and boil for 3 to 4 minutes.. Immediately pour over saltines and spread to cover crackers completely. Bake for 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle chocolate chips over the top. Let sit for 5 minutes. Spread melted chocolate with a spatula and top with chopped nuts. Cool completely and break into pieces.
CARAMEL APPLE SNICKERS SALAD
1 small box butterscotch pudding
½ cup milk
1 8-ounce carton whipped topping, thawed
4 large green apples, chopped
5 full-size Snickers bars (4 for salad and 1 for garnishing)
Homemade or store bought caramel (optional)
In a medium mixing bowl whisk together the pudding and milk until smooth. Place in refrigerator to set for about 10-15 minutes. While pudding is chilling, chop the apples. Remove pudding from the refrigerator and fold in whipped topping. Chop candy bars. Fold candy and apples into mixture until well combined. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour before serving.
Store leftovers in airtight container in refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Note: You can also use vanilla pudding mix.
