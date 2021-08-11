The annual Madison District Retreat is coming up Sept. 22 and 23 at Higher Ground in West Harrison. The theme this year is “Footloose and Fancy Free.” For more details and to make reservations call the Extension Office at 812-663-8388.
Also, at the recent council meeting, they reported that the final amount on the silent auction at the fair was $872. The council voted to donate $1,000 to the Inclusive Park in Rebecca Park. They also donated $125 to the Decatur County Band. The band performed at the State Fair and came in ninth. They are to be congratulated on a job well done as they represent our county.
Well, I am back to canning. I got cucumbers at the Farmers Market so I could make some dill pickles. I just used the last jar recently, so now I can make potato salad again. My daughter gave me some tomatoes so now I can make pasta and pizza sauce. I do it the easy way with the packaged ingredients and then just add the tomatoes. Our granddaughter also brought us several quarts of blackberries she picked at one of our neighbors, so I am making jelly and freezing the rest.
I want to let you know Alice is back home and probably ready to get to her sewing machine.again.
Orange Whipped Dessert
1 11 oz. can mandarin oranges, drained and patted dry
1 c. vanilla yogurt
2 T. thawed orange juice concentrate
2 c. whipped topping
Combine oranges, yogurt, and juice. Fold in whipped topping. Spoon into serving dishes, cover and freeze until firm. Remove from freezer 10 minutes before serving. Makes 4 servings.
Swirled Sherbet Dessert
1 c. crushed vanilla wafers (about 30)
1/3 c. coconut
1/3 c. chopped nuts
1/4 c. melted butter
1 pt. softened lemon sherbet
1 pt. softened orange sherbet
Combine crumbs, coconut, nuts, and butter. Put in a greased 9-inch spring form pan Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Cool 10 minutes. Arrange scoops of the sherbet in crust, alternating flavors. Freeze overnight. Makes 10 servings.
(Here a couple of cookies recipes to bake for the kids when they get home from school.)
Potato Chip Cookies
2 c. margarine
1 c. sugar
3 1/2 c. flour
1 T. vanilla
2 c. crushed potato chips
Mix all ingredients and drop by teaspoon onto parchment lined cookie sheets. Bake At 350 for 12 to 15 minutes. Makes 5 dozen.
Butter Crisp Potato Cookies
1 c. margarine, softened
1 c. white sugar
1 c. brown sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1 egg, slightly beaten
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking soda
2 c. flour
1 c. potato flakes
1 c. coconut
Cream sugars,and margarine, add vanilla and egg. Combine dry ingredients and to mixture. Combine flakes and coconut and add to batter. Shape into 1 inch balls. Place on ungreased baking sheet. Flatten each cookie with the bottom of a glass greased and dipped in sugar. Bake 8 to 10 minutes at 375 degrees. Cool slightly before removing from pan. Makes about 5 dozen cookies.
