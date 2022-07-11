As you know, every July The Future of Carthage sponsors the annual search for a new Queen of Carthage.
Female candidates must be current or former residents of Rush County who are 18 years or older.
Community members or family are asked to nominate worthy candidates by way of a short essay proclaiming their nominee’s qualifications. The candidates are then required to attend the Queen’s contest at the Marick Event Center July 23 where the essays will be read and judging will take place.
The coronation will be at this year’s Freedom Festival on Sept. 10 where our current queen Claire Mercer will step down and the new Queen will be crowned and begin her reign by riding in the parade and helping oversee the festival for the day.
Applications can be picked up and returned to any of the following locations: Pavey’s in Carthage, Todd’s Great Outdoors or the Henry Henley Library.
Nominations must be submitted by midnight July 10. If you are unable to pick up an application you can simply email the following information to Marick01@msn.com.
I nominate:
Phone:
Address:
She is a current resident, 18+ years and can attend the fall festival.
My Name:
Phone:
Address:
Your Essay:
Please help make this day fun and unforgettable for someone you know that deserves to know just how special they are to you.
