How are you doing during this time of quarantine? For all of us, it is a change to lifestyle, both in work, leisure, and retirement. The virus has genuinely changed our lives, and we feel the pressure of making changes to what we do and how we live.
How are you coping with all the changes? When we go through times like this, we often try to find a reason for it and feel the need to blame someone for allowing it to happen. If nothing else, we realize there is no perfect system in government that can provide all that we humans need.
Granted, it's a lonely road we all travel together. We don't like the tough times, but tough times are necessary so that we learn coping skills, patience and, spiritual maturity, to name a few.
As with you, I have lost some friends to this coronavirus, both locally and nationwide. The age of the victims has varied, yet we have been shaken to the core over those losses. We all realize that we will someday answer the last call as we, too, shall pass into eternity, but it is essential to understand that in the moment of passing we are not alone.
Last Sunday was the third week of Easter, and the Gospel passage was from Luke 24, where we read about the Emmaus experience in which two of our Lord's disciples were making a seven-mile journey when a third person joined them.
The two disciples did not recognize who was walking with them, but the conversation changed when the third man asked his fellow travelers what has been going on. They replied, as many of us would if we made contact with someone that expressed they weren't aware of this current coronavirus issue, "Where have you been? Don't you know what's been going on?"
I'm not sure how long it takes to walk seven miles. I'm sure it will take a while, and that gives way to a lot of conversation. As this group is approaching their destination, the two travelers ask their fellow traveler to join with them for the evening as it was getting dark, and they would have a meal together, and he could spend the night.
The third traveler breaks bread with them, and at some point in that evening he disappears. BOOM! WHAM! He's gone, and the door never opened. It was then the two disciples knew who they had been conversing and traveling with Jesus!
On this road, we are all traveling together. Do we recognize Jesus being with us, or do we deny His presence? Granted, this is a difficult time, and often when faced with a situation that calls everyone's attention we fail to recognize the great peacemaker, the great physician, the Savior of the world, Jesus.
Yes, He is with us. Recognize your spiritual Savior during this time even though you may have lost a loved one. He is present for your journey, and He travels the road with us.
